Public Health

Covid-19: Hospitals at capacity with mainly unvaccinated patients

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors have warned hospital wards are being "brought to their knees" largely by unvaccinated Covid-19 patients. Gloucestershire Royal Hospital said its Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) had reached capacity. It said the number of patients with Covid in the hospital was lower than at this time last year, but it...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 118

Guest
6d ago

Propaganda- one is considered unvaccinated if they have not received all 3-4 doses - the majority in hospitals are those that have at least one dose and now have compromised immune systems - not ones that haven’t taken any doses - this is complete falsified information to push the mandate narrative

Reply(9)
51
M H
6d ago

Firing health care workers causes less beds available for hospitals, which leads to hospitals being at capacity quicker. Stop listening to the media. Is all they do is lie to people.

Reply(1)
24
E@gles
6d ago

Fake News !! I work in a hospital and it’s all filled with vaxxed patients with major side effects from the vaccine and health issues . We don’t have ONE unvaccinated patient in the hospital.

Reply
21
