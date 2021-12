FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As it gets colder, it can be dangerous for animals to be outside. “A kitten just a couple of weeks ago, not even two weeks ago that was frozen to the ground. The paws were frozen to the ground. Unfortunately, we got the kitten and by the time we got the kitten, it was having some seizure-like activities. We took it to the emergency room, and it went into cardiac arrest and passed away,” says Executive Director at Cats Cradle Shelter in Fargo Gail Adams-Ventzke.

FARGO, ND ・ 11 DAYS AGO