In a 2020 article for a series about "cities where live music has exploded," Rolling Stone turned the spotlight on Denver, proclaiming that our city is "in the midst of a huge live-music boom." Some would argue that our scene has been that way for years — and not only does Denver have its share of venues dedicated to live music, but a number of restaurants and bars around town host live music, as well. And those places have not only survived the pandemic, but in many cases expanded their offerings.

