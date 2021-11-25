ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

100 Years of Tuschinski: Amsterdam’s Flagship Theater Celebrates Royal Decree

By Ben Croll
seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it plays out in 15 venues in Amsterdam, including prestigious halls like the Eye Film Museum and the generally live-performance oriented Royal Theater Carré, and another 40 satellite spots across the country, the 2021 doc fest has reserved most of its marquee events – like live concerts, orchestral accompaniments, and...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Paramount Theater ready to celebrate 90 years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Paramount Theater is ready to celebrate a milestone. The theater is turning 90. According to a release, it first opened on Nov. 25, 1931, during the Great Depression. Despite that, the theater survived to present movies, live entertainment and more until 1974. At that...
PERFORMING ARTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto Film Fest Promotes Cameron Bailey to CEO

Cameron Bailey credits the pandemic for his promotion to CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival. “When the pandemic happened, suddenly you have to really learn the entire business in greater detail than ever before and going through that experience helped me to get to this point where I thought, yes, I can take this on,” Bailey told The Hollywood Reporter. As artistic director, Bailey had programmed the film festival and overseen its year-round artistic direction. But the CEO title eluded the 25-year veteran of TIFF when Piers Handling stepped down from that role after the 2018 edition and the festival’s board...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Peter Kerekes’ ‘107 Mothers’ Wins the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films at Cairo Film Festival

Slovak filmmaker Peter Kerekes’ “107 Mothers,” which premiered in Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section and was selected as the Slovak entry for the Best International Feature Film category of the 94th Academy Awards, has won the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films. The award was presented on Wednesday at the Cairo Film Festival, which runs as a physical event until Sunday.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Jewison
Person
Roman Polanski
Person
Steven Spielberg
seattlepi.com

‘Tomorrow Before After’ Producers Apollo Pictures, Sivela Pictures and 64-A Films Team for Slate of Colombian Genre Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Co-producers on the recently finished dystopian thriller “Tomorrow Before After,” Apollo Pictures and Sivela Pictures are teaming on an entire slate of genre feature films with top Colombian producers 64-A Films, starting with a Spanish-language remake of Apollo founder Chad Barager’s most recent directorial feature “The Inheritance.”. The new joint...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Amsterdam#Royal Decree#Royal Family#The Eye Film Museum#Royal Theater Carr#Old World#Polish#European
seattlepi.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings to Record Advance Ticket Sales as Movie Theaters Keep Wary Eye on Omicron Variant

Movie theaters across the globe have been experiencing a kind of pent-up demand that hasn’t been seen in… a while. At the center of stratospheric anticipation is everyone’s friendly neighborhood web-slinger, who takes the spotlight in Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The comic book epic, which serves as a culmination to the Tom Holland-led trilogy and co-stars Zendaya as MJ and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, hits theaters on Dec. 17.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Director to Track Gabriel Martins Talks Brazilian Cinema, His Ventana Sur Paradiso WIP Award for ‘Mars One’

Growing up is never easy. Especially if you’re a parent. Winner of Ventana Sur’s $10,000 Paradiso WIP Award, one of the biggest prizes at the event, and one of the buzzed up titles this year in its Copia Final pix-in-post section, “Mars One” ‘Mars One’ portrays a lower middle-class Black family keeping its dreams alive in a vertiginous changing present-day Brazil. But its parents’ dreams for their children are not shared by their offspring, forcing the older generation to adapt to a more unpredictable world where old values are replaced by new.
WORLD
seattlepi.com

Filmax Acquires International Rights to Sadrac González-Perellón Drama ‘Amazing Elisa’

Filmax has acquired international rights to “Amazing Elisa,” the newest title from Spanish director and fantastic festival name-stay Sadrac González-Perellón. The Barcelona-based boutique studio will screen a promo of “Amazing Elisa” during this week’s 2021 Ventana Sur market. More from Variety. Shudder Takes 'When Evil Lurks,' From 'Terrified' Director Demian...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Shudder Takes ‘When Evil Lurks,’ From ‘Terrified’ Director Demian Rugna (EXCLUSIVE)

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has taken international distribution rights to Demian Rugna’s “When Evil Lurks,” the fifth feature of from the Argentine genre director behind 2018 Austin Fantastic Fest winning “Terrified.”. Fernando Díaz’s Machaco Films and Roxana Ramos’s Aramos Cine in Argentina...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Oscars Standings as November Ends and ‘West Side Story’ Arrives

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) The Power of the Dog...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
MOVIES
Variety

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ Lands Pandemic-Best Debut at Indie Box Office

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has secured the best pandemic-era debut at the independent box office. With speciality offerings like “Licorice Pizza,” the key metric is per-theater-average rather than overall box office tally since its playing in very few locations. From only four theaters in the country — two in New York and two in Los Angeles — “Licorice Pizza” brought in $335,000 in total and $83,852 per location, more than any other specialty film in nearly two years. In other words, PTA has landed the best PTA among arthouse titles since the onset of COVID-19. In its first three days of release,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Asim Chaudhry to Host 2021 British Independent Film Awards

Asim Chaudhry, the British comic best known for playing Chabuddy G in hit BBC mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing, is set to host this Sunday’s British Independent Film Awards ceremony. Chaudhry — who also appeared in such titles as Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Mirror – Bandersnatch and has The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, What’s Love Got to Do With It and Netflix’s Sandman adaptation coming up — will oversee the festivities as the BIFAs return to an in-person event at London’s Old Billingsgate this weekend. The pandemic saw BIFA live-stream the 2020 awards in February this year. “After a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ Set For One-Day Screening Event At Imax Theaters Worldwide

Oscar winner Joel Coen’s latest film The Tragedy of Macbeth will screen at Imax theaters worldwide on December 5 as part of a special one-day event, ahead of its release in select theaters on December 25, and its global debut on Apple TV+ on January 14, Apple announced today. Screenings at select theaters in North America, as part of “Shakespeare At the Cinema An Imax Event,” will be followed by a live Q&A with the writer-director and actor-producer Frances McDormand, which will be livestreamed from AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. Coen’s take on William Shakespeare’s classic 17th century play, Macbeth, watches as Denzel Washington’s Scottish lord is convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, subsequently conspiring to seize power, with the help of his wife, Lady Macbeth (McDormand). Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram and Kathryn Hunter round out the cast of the black-and-white drama, from Apple Original Films and A24, which Coen and McDormand produced with Robert Graf. Information on theaters participating in the special Macbeth event, as well as showtimes, can be found here.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

‘West Side Story’ Review: Steven Spielberg Gives the Musical Classic a Gritty, Rousing Upgrade

Directing his first musical, Spielberg moves into the big roomy space of a Broadway-meets-Hollywood classic, rearranges the furniture (the film’s screenwriter, Tony Kushner, has spiced up the dialogue and tossed out the most cringe-worthy knickknacks), and gives it all a fresh coat of desaturated, bombed-out-city-block, gritty-as-reality paint. He makes it his own. At the same time, Spielberg stays reverently true to what generations have loved about “West Side Story”: the swoon factor, the yearning beauty of those songs, the hypnotic jackknife ballet of ’50s delinquents dancing out their aggression on the New York streets. There are scenes in Spielberg’s version that will melt you, scenes that will make your pulse race, and scenes where you simply sit back and revel in the big-spirited grandeur of it all.
MOVIES
dbknews.com

UMD students celebrate the return of Hoff Theater’s movies

As COVID-19 anxieties wane at the University of Maryland, some students have enjoyed the return of Hoff Theater’s Wednesday movie screenings. At Hoff Theater, located in Stamp Student Union, three movies are shown during the first half of the semester, and four films are shown in the latter half of the semester. The film screenings will follow COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy