Israel fears the fifth corona wave

In a few weeks Europe It has become the epicenter of the epidemic. The horizon is shrinking again with the threat of new prison or drastic measures to control the progress of the virus. In the first week of November in the European region Covid-19 has accumulated 60% of cases Calculated in the world. This resulted in another alarming number: 55% of the 26,726 deaths caused by the virus during that period (source WHO) were recorded on the old continent. The epidemic is rooted France, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Great Britain, Germany and Switzerland The fifth wave in Eastern Europe has already led to the collapse of hospitals.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO