Israel fears the fifth corona wave

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September, Israel was at the peak of the epidemic, with more than 11,000 new cases a day. With the help of booster...

The Jewish Press

Israel, Russia, to Collaborate on Fighting Corona

The Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) and Israel’s Health Ministry have reached an agreement in their negotiations in Moscow to create a special working group to counter the coronavirus, TASS reported on Sunday. Rospotrebnadzor issued a statement on Sunday, saying that “given...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Jewish Press

Israel Mulls Fourth Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine as Fifth Wave Approaches

Israeli health officials are discussing whether a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be necessary, as it becomes increasingly clear the country is starting a fifth wave. “It’s not unreasonable [to think] we’ll need a fourth vaccine,” said Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News outlet.
WORLD
AFP

Israel vaccinates children as young as 5 to combat 'children's wave'

Israel began rolling out Covid-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 on Monday, becoming one of a handful of countries to inoculate children so young as it seeks to ward off another pandemic wave. As infections start to creep up again, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said the country is experiencing a "children's wave" with about half of the recently confirmed cases among children below the age of 11, he wrote on Facebook. 
KIDS
Daily Beast

Israel and Japan Close Borders as Omicron Fears Spread

Canada has confirmed its first two cases of the super-mutated Omicron variant that is now popping up in countries all over the globe—prompting Israel, Japan, and Morocco to close their borders. The two patients had recently returned to Canada from Nigeria, according to a statement from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer...
WORLD
columbuspost.com

The latest news on the corona crisis – Press Time: People are standing behind the corona policy – News

Due to Omikron: BAG already provides information today. The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) is bringing its weekly press conference one day ahead and already providing information From 3:30 pm today About the current corona situation. Due to the spread of a new virus variant called Omikron, BAG writes in a message that there are many questions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Jewish Press

Corona Blamed for Increased Fetal Deaths in Israel Even as WHO Calls Omicron Variant ‘Super Mild’

Data released Tuesday show that the rate of hospitalization due to Corona in Gauteng province, which includes the largest city in South Africa, Johannesburg, has risen by 330% over the past two weeks. South Africa is considered ground zero for the Omicron variant of the virus, a.k.a. the South African variant. Gauteng has the lowest rate of vaccination in the country, with less than 40% of the population having received even one dose.
WORLD
The Independent

Hong Kong blames passenger with ‘selfish mask’ for first case of new Covid variant

Authorities in Hong Kong blamed a South African traveller who was allegedly wearing a “selfish” mask with a valve for bringing the new variant of coronavirus to the city.Health officials had earlier confirmed cross-infection between two guests on the same floor of the Regal Airport Hotel in Hong Kong after they both tested positive for the virus. The South African and another guest were quarantined in opposite rooms. Officials said both persons were fully vaccinated.As a precautionary measure, 12 people who were staying in rooms close to the infected persons have been placed under compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

People with the Omicron variant have 'extremely mild' symptoms and haven't had to be hospitalized yet, says the South African doctor who first reported it

A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Fauci says ‘fifth wave’ of Covid possible if Americans shun vaccines

The United States could be in for yet another wave of Covid-19 infections unless Americans continue to receive vaccines and booster shots, White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci has said.Speaking to CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday, Dr Fauci warned that the next few weeks will be crucial for determining whether the US can stem the tide of new cases and the deaths that could result from a fifth wave. “We certainly have the potential to go into a fifth wave,” he said. “And the fifth wave, or the magnitude of any increase, if you want...
PUBLIC HEALTH
evalleytimes.com

Europe is once again the epicenter of the epidemic | The progress of the corona virus raises fears of a new prison or more drastic measures

In a few weeks Europe It has become the epicenter of the epidemic. The horizon is shrinking again with the threat of new prison or drastic measures to control the progress of the virus. In the first week of November in the European region Covid-19 has accumulated 60% of cases Calculated in the world. This resulted in another alarming number: 55% of the 26,726 deaths caused by the virus during that period (source WHO) were recorded on the old continent. The epidemic is rooted France, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Great Britain, Germany and Switzerland The fifth wave in Eastern Europe has already led to the collapse of hospitals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Americans brace for a fifth wave of the pandemic this winter

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again heading into the colder months as people gather indoors, causing fear over a fifth wave of the pandemic. The fears are valid, according to Bloomberg School of Public Health experts. "The possibility of a winter surge here is very real," said Dr. David...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Fears of a fourth wave grow in South Africa as Covid cases quadruple

There are fears South Africa may be on the verge of a fourth coronavirus wave as the number of daily cases have more than doubled over the last two weeks. Cases had been dropping after the summer when the country suffered a third wave of the virus, fuelled by the much more transmissible delta variant. But since the beginning of November numbers have quadrupled – up to 850 a day at one point.
PUBLIC HEALTH
columbuspost.com

Two Omigran cases in the UK +++ The call for compulsory vaccinations in Germany is getting louder

The German Academy of Sciences wants immediate comprehensive communication controls. The situation in Corona in Germany is dramatic. To counter the rapid increase in new epidemics, the influential National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina recommends immediate comprehensive contact controls. “From a medical and epidemiological point of view, it would be immediately effective to significantly reduce the number of contacts for a few weeks from the beginning of next week,” the report said. “As immunity is declining, these measures will be temporarily applicable to those who need to get the booster vaccine at this time and those who have recovered.” The new virus variants made the quick and consistent process even more urgent.
PUBLIC HEALTH

