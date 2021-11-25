NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has churned out a number of compelling sitcoms over the years, many of which have made bonafide stars out of its ensemble cast members. Among them is 3rd Rock From the Sun, the sci-fi comedy that aired from 1996 to 2001. Nearly a quarter of a century after the series first made its debut, it looks like the cast has crossed paths yet again. During the recent Vulture Festival 2021, several cast members of 3rd Rock reunited publicly for the first time, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, French Stewart, Kristen Johnson, Wayne Knight, and John Lithgow. The panel also featured a virtual appearance from Jane Curtin, as well as a pre-recorded message from writer Will Forte. You can check out a few photos from the event below.
