Sir Rod Stewart has claimed Sir Elton doesn't return his calls. The 76-year-old singer insisted earlier this year he and his old friend had patched up their differences after they fell out in 2018 when he mocked the 'Sacrifice' singer's plans for a retirement tour, branding it "not rock ‘n’ roll", but he's now admitted their relationship is still strained.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO