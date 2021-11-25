‘My Share of Sky,’ ‘The Forgotten History,’ ‘Baghjan,’ ‘Shivamma’ Win Film Bazaar Awards

Hollywood Music In Media Awards Announces Film And Other Visual Media Award Winners For 12th Annual HMMA Show. HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) announced today the WINNERS in Film and all music for visual media categories. Watch the recorded show at www.hmmawards.com Film winners in score, song, on-screen performance and other genre music categories include: DON'T LOOK UP, DUNE, NO TIME TO DIE, CODA, RESPECT, PARALLEL MOTHERS, and C'MON C'MON. Composer winners include many past Oscar winners and nominees including Hans Zimmer, Nicholas Britell, Alberto Iglesias, Rachel Portman, Mychael Danna, and Marco Beltrami. Songwriter winners include Adam Levine and Savan Kotecha, Billie Eilish, Finneas, and Rufus Wainwright. CODA won two awards: Outstanding Song for Independent Film "Beyond The Shore" and Outstanding on-screen Musical Performance of a song (original or pre-existing), for Amelia Jones as Ruby singing and signing "Both Sides Now", by Joni Mitchell, at her audition for Berklee School of Music. Non film award-winners included for Outstanding TV score Netflix's Korean Language hit show SQUID GAMES with acceptance speech from Seoul, Korea by composer Jung Jae-il. Film studio winners by the numbers: MGM 4, Apple 3, Paramount 2, Sony Pictures Classics 2, Netflix 1, Warner Bros. 1, A24 1, Discovery 1, and Focus Features 1. For TV, Netflix received the most awards.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO