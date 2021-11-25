ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘My Share of Sky,’ ‘The Forgotten History,’ ‘Baghjan,’ ‘Shivamma’ Win Film Bazaar Awards

By Naman Ramachandran
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNepalese project “Ek Mutthi Badal” (My Share of Sky) by Sahara Sharma has won the Rotterdam Lab Award at India’s Film Bazaar virtual co-production market. “Ek Mutthi Badal” producer Abhimanyu Dixit is the emerging South Asian producer chosen to attend the Rotterdam Lab Program at the 2022 edition of the International...

#Film Award#Rotterdam#Nepalese#The Rotterdam Lab Award#Film Bazaar#South Asian#The Rotterdam Lab Program#U K Set#The Institut Francais#Produire Au Sud Award#French#Ektara Collective#House#Bazaar South Asia
