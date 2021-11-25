ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

No new COVID deaths for three weeks in row

By From staff reports
Tahlequah Daily Press
 7 days ago

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Cherokee County over the past week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. And for the third week in a row, there have been no new...

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Health Department reporting three new deaths from COVID-19 related causes

The Marion County Health Department is reporting three new deaths from COVID-19 related causes from Thanksgiving Day through Wednesday. The deaths included two residents of long-term care centers. One was a male in his 80s who was fully vaccinated and a female in her 80s who was not vaccinated. The third death was a female in her 60s, who was not a long-term care resident, who was not vaccinated, and was an inpatient in the hospital.
MARION COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Cherokee County, OK
Health
County
Cherokee County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
State
Oklahoma State
Cherokee County, OK
Coronavirus
Florida Phoenix

Transparency? Feds would update public about any omicron cases — not FL’s state health department

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On New Year’s Eve about a year ago, the Florida Department of Health informed the public about a troubling new COVID-19 variant through a tweet, announcing that the United Kingdom variant had been detected in Florida. But about a year later, the state health department appears to be shifting from updating the public about any […] The post Transparency? Feds would update public about any omicron cases — not FL’s state health department appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Osdh#Vaccinate Oklahoma Gov
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 1,828 New Cases Reported As State Approaches 11K Deaths From the Virus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,828 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 5.22%, an increase of 0.09%. Hospitalizations increased by 43 to 741. Of those hospitalized, 562 adults are in acute care and 171 adults are in intensive care. Six children are in acute care and two are in intensive care. The new data comes as Maryland announced it has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 booster shots, which represents a significant milestone for the state’s vaccination effort. Since the pandemic began, there have been 589,113 total confirmed...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Experts Using Wastewater To Detect Omicron Variant

DENVER (CBS4) – With confirmed cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant growing around the world, Colorado health officials are ramping up the state’s early detection methods. That includes wastewater monitoring. Susan De Long at Colorado State University helped launch the state’s surveillance program. (credit: CBS) “We are able to capture people who are never symptomatic. We are able to comprehensively track the level of disease in a community even for people who will never go to the doctor and get a test,” she said. Working with more than 20 wastewater utilities across the state, taking two samples every week that are sent to...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTAJ

5,766 new COVID cases reported, 69.2% of residents vaccinated Nov. 30

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 15.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 69.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 5,766 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Monday, bringing the state total to 1,736,920 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
HARRISBURG, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Experts weigh in

With concern about the new Omicron variant spreading, you may be asking yourself will this pandemic ever end?. Health officials say they are still cautiously optimistic about things eventually winding down. Health experts say the key word is adapt, and they say there won’t be a day when COVID-19 is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 4,511 Newly Reported Cases Over The Weekend; 44 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As the world reacts to the news of the new Omicron variant of the virus, the state’s health department reports that there have been 4,511 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19 and 44 newly reported deaths. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate has ticked down a notch, currently sitting at 10.9% from a recent peak of 11%. That’s still, however, above the line considered “high risk,” which is drawn at 10%. There are also a reported 76 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy