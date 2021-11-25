No new COVID deaths for three weeks in row

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the world reacts to the news of the new Omicron variant of the virus, the state’s health department reports that there have been 4,511 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19 and 44 newly reported deaths.
Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate has ticked down a notch, currently sitting at 10.9% from a recent peak of 11%. That’s still, however, above the line considered “high risk,” which is drawn at 10%. There are also a reported 76 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is...
