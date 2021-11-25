ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health navigator is Difference Maker

By Leader News Staff news@ptleader.com
Port Townsend Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson Healthcare’s Nursing Leadership Team has presented Health Navigator Michele Carson with the October 2021 Difference Maker Award. The award highlights the innovation and teamwork that brings about the best environment and experience for Jefferson Healthcare’s...

