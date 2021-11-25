New ‘My Time at Portia’ Update Adds Support for 28 New Outfits for Characters and NPCs and More

NEOGEO's masterpiece games are now available in the app !! The ACA NEOGEO series is a popular series that downloads and …. NEOGEO's masterpiece games are now available in the app !! The ACA NEOGEO series is a popular series that downloads and distributes the masterpieces released in "NEOGEO" on the latest game platform developed by Hamster Corporation, and has recorded a cumulative total of over 4 million DL. In this work, in addition to display settings, game settings, button settings, online rankings, etc., we have added a quick save/load function and a virtual pad customization function to support comfortable play with the app. Please take this opportunity to enjoy the masterpieces that are still supported. [Game introduction] 'METAL SLUG 5' is an action shooting game released by SNK in 2003. The Ptolemaic Army has stolen some very confidential files! Choose from four familiar faces: Marco, Eri, Tarma, or Fio to take them down! Look forward to the new Slug Gunner and slide mechanic! [Supported OS] iOS 13 and above © SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Arcade Archives Series Produced by HAMSTER Co.
