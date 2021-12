On November 11, the Clippers needed to outlast the Heat in the fourth quarter of a game that went down to the wire. So they gave the ball to Paul George and then gave it to him again and again. First he drove to the rim and finished in traffic, and then he hit two stepback jumpers with defenders draped over him. In between the offensive plays, he ripped the ball away from Kyle Lowry and stepped in front of Bam Adebayo to take a charge. He closed it out by stealing an offensive rebound and dribbling out for a pull-up 3.

