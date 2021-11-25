ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Tennessee-Vanderbilt score predictions

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Tennessee (6-5, 3-4 SEC) will play Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) Saturday in Week 13 at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 3:45 p.m. EST and will be televised by SEC Network.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Vols Wire predicts scores for the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game.

  • Dan Harralson — Vols Wire — Tennessee 43, Vanderbilt 17
  • Ken Lay — Vols Wire — Tennessee 45, Vanderbilt 10

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
  • Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
  • Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
  • Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)
  • Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)
  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky (W, 45-42)
  • Nov. 13 Georgia (L, 41-17)
  • Nov. 20 South Alabama (W, 60-14)
  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

