As the News Review celebrates its 84th birthday on November 24 and Thanksgiving on November 25, we take time to reflect on what we are thankful for. First of all, we are grateful to live in a city whose administrators and residents care for those less fortunate than many of us. We donate to the funds set up by the city to assist residents facing eviction or financial hardship, and help pay monthly co-op fees for GHI residents in need. We contribute food or gift cards to the St. Hugh Food Pantry, set out food for pickup on our porches and donate sneakers and other personal items when requested. We support efforts to consider reparations for those treated unfairly since Greenbelt’s founding and to reform police policy and orders. And we get vaccinated and wear face masks without complaining – well, mostly – to reduce our chances of catching the coronavirus or spreading it to others.

GREENBELT, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO