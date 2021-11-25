ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving Day Fashion Deals on Amazon — Including Meghan Markle’s Denim Jacket

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
Meghan Markle wearing her Madewell denim jacket in Cape Town, South Africa on September 24, 2019. Shutterstock

Happy Thanksgiving! We have a lot to be thankful for this year, like sales, deals, bargains, discounts, markdowns…you know, all of the best things in life. Today’s a huge day for all of the above! Whether you’re waiting for the turkey to come out of the oven or need a sit-down activity to do after stuffing yourself with stuffing, online shopping is the way to go!

We’ve picked out 15 awesome women’s fashion deals on Amazon today so you can take it a little easier on Black Friday tomorrow! (Well, maybe.) Even Meghan Markle‘s Madewell denim jacket is on sale!

Article updated on November 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but is subject to change.

Quick Shopping Links:

Take 30% off the Madewell The Jean Jacket!

Take 25% off the adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe — #1 Bestseller!

Take 30% off the SATINA High Waisted Leggings — #1 Bestseller!

Take up to 63% off the Warner’s Cloud 9 Wire-Free Contour Bra!

Take 30% off the Sharllen Unisex Pillow Slides!

Take 32% off the Donpapa Memory Foam Fluffy Slippers — #1 Bestseller!

Take 44% off the Concept 3 by Skechers Beyond Fresh Lace-Up Sneaker!

Take 49% off the FADSHOW Winter Down Coat!

Take 58% off the Hotouch Silky Bathrobe!

Take 48% off the Lovematch Synthetic Leather Purse Set (4-Piece)!

Take 35% off the Reosse Leggings (2-Pack)!

Take 32% off the Dokotoo V-Neck Ruffle Dress!

Take 40% off the Levi’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans!

Take 40% off the ETCYY Women’s Fuzzy Fleece Jacket!

Take 25% off the Le Specs OH DAMN! Sunglasses!

Looking for more? Shop all Amazon Fashion here and see all Black Friday deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

Us Weekly

31 Unique Gifts for Mom That Will Warm Her Heart

Let’s face it: Moms tend to be some of the pickiest people to shop for. Every year when the holidays roll around, we always board the struggle bus while figuring out what to get her! It’s all about finding a present she will actually enjoy and use — not just pretend to love for our sake. If you’re on the hunt for a gift for your own mother or another important figure in your life, don’t stress. We’ve rounded up 31 amazing suggestions for you below!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
