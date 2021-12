With the Chicago Bears in the middle of another subpar season, Bear fans have started calling for head coach Matt Nagy’s job. “Fire Nagy” chants have sprung up from Soldier Field, to the United Center, and even down to the University of Illinois . Nagy has had multiple occasions with the press to defend himself with all the reports coming out about his job status. Now, Bears star safety Eddie Jackson has provided his own comments.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO