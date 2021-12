Dragon Ball Super has celebrated the release of Chapter 78 of the manga with a special promo! The Granolah the Survivor arc has been one of the more intriguing of the franchise thus far because while it has not been a full on, drag out kind of fighting arc that previous challenges have put Goku and Vegeta through, it has laid the groundwork for some new understandings of not only entirely new races and populations, but has added new layers to our understanding of the Saiyans' past as well. That's why each new chapter is all the more exciting.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO