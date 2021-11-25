ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SMEs, what will be your challenges for 2022?

By Great Place to Work México
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHIwj_0d6ja6Ut00

By Víctor Daniel Pacheco Sosa, director of customer relations at Great Place To Work México

Regardless of whether a business or company has two or 30,000 employees, it needs to be seen and recognized for its products, services, organizational philosophy and objectives. But how can they do better next year?

SMEs , MSMEs, as well as large companies, have their own nature, virtues, problems and needs. Being able to understand all of the above facilitates being able to help them in their growth and in each of the processes that they live inside, especially in recent years. None is the same as the other, each has its own traits and challenges.

SMEs in Mexico are the main source of employment and the pillar of the sustenance and development of the economy of our country. Great Place to Work, for example, has developed a methodology that allows diagnoses and action plans to be carried out to accompany them in their stabilization, freezing and when the right time comes, their growth.

The window to 2022

Recent years have been atypical and not easy to cope with. Each new cycle is different and presents new and important challenges for everyone. Among the main challenges that SMEs will face in the year 2022 are:

  • Reengineering and structure of its corporate governance
  • Strengthening of its organizational philosophy and a clear business vision
  • Incorporation of more and better technologies
  • Financial controls to help avoid "unplanned expenses"
  • Talent attraction and retention
  • Configuration of a human capital area as a strategic ally
  • Brand strengthening
  • Digital marketing and business generation through social networks
  • Leadership strengthening
  • Innovation as a constant process
  • Search for strategic allies

Achieving the understanding and transformation of an SME into a HIGH POTENTIAL company is not an easy task. However, with a practical methodology it is possible to walk there.

  1. Diagnosis: Of processes, policies and practices, to understand the current structure and culture and determine what other “good practices” could be added.
  2. Presentation of results: Once all the information has been processed and analyzed, a meeting is called where decision makers know in detail all the information and results, which are presented with high-end tools that through heat maps allow determining areas of opportunity, strengths and neutral points.
  3. Deliverables and training: At the end of the process, deliverables are released and training is provided to make use of all the benefits of the tools and take advantage of the possibility of generating your own reports. With a strategic understanding session where a "senior consultant" interviews the owner or CEO of the company, the strategy of the transformation project is aligned in the short, medium and long term.
  4. Brand exposure and employer brand: Brand presence through social networks, media and events. This allows networking and generating strategic alliances of value for the business.
  5. Development and networking: With quality events ( coffee-talks , best practices forums, interviews with leaders, among others) you learn from each other to grow the business and culture with the experience of other leaders and other companies.

Consult an expert to help you boost your business and culture. 2022 will be a year of challenges, but SMEs are not alone.

Comments / 0

Related
finextra.com

Forex for SMEs — Integrated Solutions are the Answer

Did you know that the foreign exchange market is the largest market in the world? According to the 2019 Triennial Central Bank Survey of FX and OTC derivatives markets, it exceeds a daily volume of $6.6 trillion, which is higher even than the stock exchange. But the truth is that most traditional foreign exchange providers are still focused around larger scale clients. As a result, the vast majority of small and medium businesses struggle to find ways of remitting money from abroad, and they have trouble accepting payments from international clients. Luckily, the situation for these businesses is changing with new foreign trade products cropping up on the market. What are these and what benefits can they bring?
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smes#Great Place#Digital
Republic Monitor

Stimulus Check Americans To Expect in 2022

Will the Biden administration issue a fourth stimulus check in 2022? or will focus on the Child Tax Credit and The American Rescue Plan? This year’s Child Tax Credit expansion was only for one year, so the Dec. 15 payment may be the last. However, Democrats recently passed the Build Back Better Act in the House, and this act would extend gains for one more year, according to NJ Advance Media.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Entrepreneur

Honeywell (HON) Merges Quantum Solutions With Cambridge Quantum

Honeywell International Inc. HON yesterday announced that it has combined its Quantum Solutions business with Cambridge Quantum. The business combination was announced in June 2021. The newly created entity, Quantinuum, is the biggest standalone quantum computing company in the world. Honeywell’s shares declined 2.6% yesterday, ending the trading session at...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

5 Best Sector ETFs of November

November was a volatile month for Wall Street as rounds of upbeat earnings fueled strong optimism while rising inflation, a surge in COVID-19 cases and Fed’s taper talks continued to weigh. The Dow Jones tumbled 3.7% while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.8% and 0.25%, respectively. The small-cap Russell 2000 notched its worst month since March 2000, losing nearly 4.3%.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Insurance Stocks That Have Outperformed S&P 500 YTD

The insurance industry that suffered in 2020 due to the pandemic has done well so far this year. The industry has gained 9% year to date compared with the Finance sector’s increase of 19.9% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s rise of 25%. Reopening of the economy, increased vaccinations, and an encouraging economic growth outlook instill confidence in the industry. However, concerns over the new virus variant loom large.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Profit Off the Recruiting Boom With These 3 Zacks #1 Ranked Stocks

The labor market has experienced an unprecedented ride over the past eighteen months. Over 22 million jobs were lost between March and April of 2020 when the country was shutdown due to the pandemic. As we can see below, just a year and a half later more than 18 million jobs have been added back - including over 500,000 this past October.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

ADP Jobs 534K, Better than Expected; Markets Up

A very welcome private-sector monthly jobs report from Automatic Data Processing ADP greets market participants this morning, with a better-than-expected 534K new private-sector jobs reportedly created for the month of November. This is down slightly from the slightly downwardly revised (but still excellent) 570K reported for October, but higher than the 506K consensus estimate.
JOBS
Entrepreneur

The Top 5 Investment Plays for Blockchain

The early days of blockchain are behind us now. The “Bitcoin Mania” of late 2017 has come and gone. By now, most of you are familiar with at least the basics of cryptocurrencies, blockchain and bitcoin. Many of you likely have some sort of exposure to cryptocurrencies. It is easier than ever to own crypto thanks to the recent launch of bitcoin ETFs. You do not have to have a wallet or an exchange app on your phone, you can load up in BTCUSD as easily as you buy shares of Nvidia.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Tigerhall Raises $7 Million

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Tigerhall, a mobile SaaS platform for social learning, raised $7 million funding led by Monk’s Hill Ventures. Tigerhall is the first of its kind, providing professionals with mobile-first upskilling through personalized content based on machine learning, user behavior and a...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy