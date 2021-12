A.J. Murga encourages her two young children to say please and thank you, but it wasn’t until last Thanksgiving that she thought to take a closer look at those concepts. In part, that was because her daughter had turned 3 — an age where the concept of “gratitude” might provoke thought, not just passive absorption — but also because it was an extraordinary year. Ms. Murga was pregnant with the family’s second child. They had just moved into a new home in Squirrel Hill. A pandemic raged.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO