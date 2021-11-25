ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reasons to work in a startup in 2022

By Jordi Greenham Asensio
 7 days ago

These last two years have shown that startups are stronger than most would have thought. A flexible, innovative and agile culture is key when facing challenges such as remote work, massive changes in an industry and ups and downs in markets, as well as the return to a completely new reality after the pandemic.

If you are looking to change jobs, reinvent yourself or are simply looking for your first job at the moment , I recommend that in addition to looking at the job market of large and well-known companies, you take a dive into what new and innovative companies offer Although they are still small, they may be able to open a window for you to a disruptive panorama and with great growth options.

The ability of startups to change and adapt quickly has been impressive, not to mention that many of them continued to grow and expand their teams. If you are just starting your career or looking for new opportunities, here are several reasons why it is worth considering joining a startup :

1. You will not be bored

Working in a startup probably means that you are part of a small team, probably in the single digits. Due to the nature of having such a small team, there is probably no one else in the company who has the same skills as you, who approaches problems the same way as you, or even thinks the same way as you.

This can drive you to be more versatile, more reliable, and more productive than on any other project. In a larger company, you may not be given the same opportunities and undoubtedly getting so many things ahead makes you feel empowered and ready to grow more professionally.

2. You will be part of a creative work culture

Work culture can greatly affect our attitude, motivation, and therefore performance. Startups are known for having an innovative work culture tailored to their members. In large corporations, even a simple decision can be time consuming, involving multiple parties, departments, consultants that involve complex analysis and a lot of caution. That is not the case with most startups, as they act as quickly as possible and waste no time. Another key factor is the "less is more" and "doing more with less" mentality, which will give you the opportunity to explore all your creativity.

3. You will have more flexibility

Goodbye to rigid hours, strict dress codes, and office downtime. Startups focus more on quality than quantity. This does not mean that you will work less, it means that you will work more efficiently. Flexible hours have been shown to help increase employee productivity, as has remote work, which is easier on startup teams as they are more agile and more ready for this new way of working. It gives teams space to worry less about unnecessary things and more about seeing results.

4. You will learn from true innovators

People who start their own business have a different mental and professional structure than those who never decided to create something of their own. Entrepreneurs are defined by seeing a problem and thinking of an innovative and original way to approach it. Due to this disruptive nature, entrepreneurs are some of the best people to learn from. They solve problems differently, are constantly finding solutions, and are motivated to make the most of their time and work.

5. You will be part of a united team

You're not alone! In a startup, teams, especially at the beginning, are usually small, which means that all those who are part are united and aligned, working together to achieve the same objectives. You will be surrounded by talented and ambitious people willing to do the impossible to achieve success. This is a great motivation to learn from others and also teach and contribute your own knowledge and experience.

6. You will find a diverse and multicultural atmosphere

Starutps companies are known to host diverse teams. You will find all kinds of co-workers, of all kinds of nationalities, origins and ideologies, you may even be working with people in other countries, due to the flexibility. This strong multicultural environment can open your mind beyond work and tasks. It also leads employees to have a global vision. You will find all kinds of co-workers, of all kinds of nationalities, origins and ideologies.

7. You will feel that you learn more than in a master's degree

The needs of a startup are constantly changing and teams must be able to adapt and move quickly. You'll develop new skills and find yourself doing things you've never done before, even if it's not in the job description. By working for a startup, you will understand how the entire company works because all teams and departments work closely together. This also means that you will have the opportunity to work and learn directly from C-level and executive team members, which may be better than an MBA at an experience level.

8. You could have access to become a partner of the company

I don't need to tell you that in many cases a startup will not pay as well as a position in a major corporate. Your experience or degree may be worth more than what a startup can afford. But working in a startup offers a different type of reward: an incentive-based system that can often include shares in the company and if it grows you will have something much more valuable than a list of benefits such as savings funds or life insurance.

ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

