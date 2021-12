The family of Isaiah Herndon is demanding answers. “I wasn’t going to say anything but my baby brother deserves justice,” Nicole Singleton wrote on Facebook. “11 days ago Reno Police Department shot my brother. They literally blew a hole through his liver the size of a fist. He had to have part … of his intestines, colon and stomach removed. He has undergone 6 surgeries with more to go, and is in renal failure. And today, we now deal with sepsis.”

RENO, NV ・ 14 DAYS AGO