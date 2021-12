Changing family politics wasn’t something I ever worried about. I come from a family of dedicated liberals, more concerned with the right to vote, marry who you love, and access abortion than to bear arms. But when my brother, a new homeowner, recently mentioned that he’s considering getting a gun for self-protection while living alone in a rural area, I was disturbed. “Why not just get a really good alarm system?” I asked. We argued for a few minutes, then I dropped the subject, not wanting to ruin the afternoon. But the conversation continued to bother me—his remark felt like a harbinger of something more ominous than the basic desire to protect himself, and more of a sign that his whole value system was shifting away from the one we’d always shared.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO