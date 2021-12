Whether you celebrate it or not, Thanksgiving is usually a day that most Americans have off, and one that is often spent with family (or, in the case of “Friendsgiving,” with friends). Since it always takes place near the end of November, the holiday always reminds everyone to consider what they are thankful for, be it in life or business. Inspired by Scott Hymas’s rousing NATM convention speech, in which the buying group’s president reminded everyone to focus on what’s going well – high demand, increased sales, and the value of independent retail brands – I had a think on my own Dealerscope-world gratitude list. Here are three list items, big and small, that for me the offer the most top-of-mind reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

FESTIVAL ・ 8 DAYS AGO