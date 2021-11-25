Greg Kirscher: Thanksgiving: A time to reflect

DENVER (CBS4) – Charity vending machines are back at the 16th Street Mall in Denver for the holiday giving season. Shoppers can support local nonprofits by purchasing items ranging from blankets and clothing to chickens and goats. (credit: CBS) “The vending machine we’re all used to get candy bars or a soda pop has transformed itself here on Writer Square to be an opportunity to give back to those in need,” said Craig McElroy, spokesman for Giving Machines. “By swiping your credit card you can get items from $5 to $150, anything from essential gear that people at Denver Rescue Mission need to things like meals for a month.” Giving Machines are open around the clock with volunteers available daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are 30 items to choose from. This year’s local charities are The Crowley Foundation, Denver Rescue Mission, Jewish Family Services and Project Worthmore. Writer Square is on the 16th Street Mall between Lawrence and Larimer Streets. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all costs associated with the machines, ensuring that 100% of the donations go to the charities. In 2019, Denver tripled expected donations, giving $666,417 to purchase 25,458 items to benefit people in need.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO