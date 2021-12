Back in Los Angeles, viewers just might start to see something harmonious brewing between up-until-now-rather grumpy Phillip (Chris Geere) and just-happy-to-be-here Kate (Chrissy Metz) at the music school for the blind, where they both work. Kate will wind up splitting from husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) in the coming years and marry her co-worker, as revealed in the season 5 finale flashforward. "We're trying to capture something we haven't done on the show, which is a lovely married couple maybe not making it all the way," creator Dan Fogelman told EW earlier this year. "And it's something that happens very commonly — more commonly than not in the human experience. It was something we always knew we were going to attack it in our final season." Metz dropped this hint a few months ago: "I do know that we can see how she's continuing to show up for herself in a very different way than she ever did in all the previous seasons," the actress told EW. "She's really making herself a priority."

