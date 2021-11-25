3 things for the Milwaukee Bucks to be thankful for on Thanksgiving 2021

Heading into Thanksgiving week, the Milwaukee Bucks will certainly have plenty to be thankful for when they celebrate the holiday with their families. To start, they’ve turned things around within the last week, picking up three consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic. Their stars have also returned to their full playing potential, with Khris Middleton coming out of COVID-19 protocols and Giannis Antetokounmpo no longer appearing to be plagued by an ankle sprain that left him out of a road game in Boston. Giannis finished with 32 points and 20 rebounds against Orlando on Saturday night, recording a double-double before halftime. It would certainly appear that things are trending upward for the Bucks.
