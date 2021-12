The Bills may have stumbled badly in a Week 11 blowout loss to the Colts, but they returned to form in short order for the finale of the NFL's Thanksgiving Day slate. With the Saints playing host on Thursday night and desperate to stay alive in the NFC wild-card race after three straight losses, Buffalo instead stole the show behind big performances from its marquee stars. Josh Allen finished with four touchdowns, Stefon Diggs showed off his All-Pro route-running, and the Bills' defense had no trouble bottling up New Orleans' injury-riddled lineup from start to finish en route to a smooth-sailing 31-6 victory to improve to 7-4.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO