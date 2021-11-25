ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

8 reasons why the Jets should be thankful this Thanksgiving

By Tyler Greenawalt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQCtX_0d6jWukG00

There’s usually not much for a 2-8 team to be happy about, but the Jets actually have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

While the team has a ton of work to do (especially on defense), the Jets have solid pieces to build around over the next few years. The 2021 draft class looks like a slam dunk, while the 2020 class has a few strong contributors. The Jets also have a bevy of picks in 2022, which should help strengthen the team’s foundation.

Here, let’s put all the losing aside for a second and look at eight reasons why the Jets should be thankful this holiday season.

WR Elijah Moore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5L6h_0d6jWukG00
(Corey Sipkin-AP)

The second-round rookie has been the Jets’ best offensive player over the past five games. Moore has scored five touchdowns and caught 25 receptions for 349 yards over that span. He is electric and a threat all over the field, positioning himself as the Jets’ top pass-catching option for years to come.

LG Alijah Vera-Tucker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNz5d_0d6jWukG00
(Michael Conroy-AP)

Vera-Tucker is still learning but appears to be on his way to a solid NFL career. The left guard ranks fourth among rookie offensive linemen with a 65.8 Pro Football Focus grade this season and his 75.7 run-block grade ranks 14th in the league. The decision to trade up for Vera-Tucker looks like the right one, and Robert Saleh has thanked Joe Douglas for the move many times already.

RB Michael Carter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzR90_0d6jWukG00
(Kareem Elgazzar-The Enquirer, USA TODAY NETWORK)

Carter leads the Jets in total yards by a wide margin (738) and total touches (143) thanks to his work on the ground and in the passing game. He’s also scored four touchdowns in 10 games. The fourth-round looks like an every-down running back for the Jets and should be a staple on the offense once he returns from a high-ankle sprain.

CB Bryce Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dH0CA_0d6jWukG00
(Frank Franklin II-AP)

Hall is another late-round draft gem who has blossomed into the Jets’ No. 1 cornerback in his second season. He’s allowed just 38 receptions for 486 yards and four touchdowns on 57 targets. Hall was nearly flawless against the Dolphins in Week 11. He didn’t allow a first down or a touchdown, didn’t miss a tackle, and wasn’t penalized in 40 coverage snaps, per Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania.

The Seattle Seahawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ho2sL_0d6jWukG00
(Steph Chambers-Getty Images)

The Jets could get some high extra draft picks thanks to the Seahawks’ horrific season. New York owns Seattle’s first- and fourth-round picks thanks to the Jamal Adams trade, which currently sit at Nos. 7 and 104 because of the Seahawks’ 3-7 record. Those are premium selections the Jets can use to fortify important positions of need.

The 2022 NFL draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314oyL_0d6jWukG00
(Kathy Willens-AP)

Douglas and Saleh will be extra excited for their second draft together considering the number of picks the Jets accumulated over the past two seasons. New York currently possesses nine picks in the 2022 draft, including five selections in the first three rounds. The Jets own the Seahawks’ first-rounder after the Adams trade and the Panthers’ second-rounder from the Sam Darnold trade. New York also acquired an extra fourth from the Panthers and the Vikings (via the Chris Herndon trade). That firepower can help fortify the foundation Douglas built the last two drafts.

OC Mike LaFleur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bjk99_0d6jWukG00
(Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

It looks like Mike LaFleur finally figured things out. The first-year play-caller has the offense humming after a rocky start to the season. The Jets’ offense has averaged 163.42 more yards and 11.2 more points over its past four games than its first six. Whether that’s because LaFleur moved to the booth or because Zach Wilson wasn’t playing remains to be seen, but it’s good to see development in that department.

"An actual plan"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sw4GF_0d6jWukG00
(John Jones-USA TODAY Sports)

Though the fruits of their labor are still being cultivated, it does look like there’s at least some semblance of a plan to rebuild the Jets. Saleh waxed poetically about the “model” he and Douglas built for the team, and the exciting pieces “hidden” in the Jets’ eight losses. We’ll see if the plan works, but having one is the first step.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Matt LaFleur has blunt message about Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers returned to action last week following his time in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He threw for 292 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Green Bay’s 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn’t his best performance but it helped move the Packers to 8-2 as they fight for a bye in the playoffs.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Seahawks#Thanksgiving#American Football#Wr#Pro Football Focus
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021

In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Brittany Matthews fires back at ESPN analyst over ‘broken’ Patrick Mahomes criticism

Brittany Matthews has a message for Chiefs critics: “Never doubt” Patrick Mahomes. Following the Chiefs’ 41-14 statement win over the Raiders on Sunday night, Mahomes’ fiancée took to Twitter to call out those who have been critical of Kansas City this season, the offense, specifically. “Saying Patrick is broken is...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Fans Aren’t Going to Like This Kirk Cousins Financial Fact

Kirk Cousins has been a polarizing figure among Vikings fans ever since he signed that gargantuan $84 million contract (fully guaranteed). Could a good-but-not-great QB be worth such an eye-popping number? After more than three seasons, Vikings fans are still having this debate. The recent article on Over the Cap won’t do anything to assuage anyone’s concerns.
NFL
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy