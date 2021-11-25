8 reasons why the Jets should be thankful this Thanksgiving

There’s usually not much for a 2-8 team to be happy about, but the Jets actually have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

While the team has a ton of work to do (especially on defense), the Jets have solid pieces to build around over the next few years. The 2021 draft class looks like a slam dunk, while the 2020 class has a few strong contributors. The Jets also have a bevy of picks in 2022, which should help strengthen the team’s foundation.

Here, let’s put all the losing aside for a second and look at eight reasons why the Jets should be thankful this holiday season.

WR Elijah Moore

(Corey Sipkin-AP)

The second-round rookie has been the Jets’ best offensive player over the past five games. Moore has scored five touchdowns and caught 25 receptions for 349 yards over that span. He is electric and a threat all over the field, positioning himself as the Jets’ top pass-catching option for years to come.

LG Alijah Vera-Tucker

(Michael Conroy-AP)

Vera-Tucker is still learning but appears to be on his way to a solid NFL career. The left guard ranks fourth among rookie offensive linemen with a 65.8 Pro Football Focus grade this season and his 75.7 run-block grade ranks 14th in the league. The decision to trade up for Vera-Tucker looks like the right one, and Robert Saleh has thanked Joe Douglas for the move many times already.

RB Michael Carter

(Kareem Elgazzar-The Enquirer, USA TODAY NETWORK)

Carter leads the Jets in total yards by a wide margin (738) and total touches (143) thanks to his work on the ground and in the passing game. He’s also scored four touchdowns in 10 games. The fourth-round looks like an every-down running back for the Jets and should be a staple on the offense once he returns from a high-ankle sprain.

CB Bryce Hall

(Frank Franklin II-AP)

Hall is another late-round draft gem who has blossomed into the Jets’ No. 1 cornerback in his second season. He’s allowed just 38 receptions for 486 yards and four touchdowns on 57 targets. Hall was nearly flawless against the Dolphins in Week 11. He didn’t allow a first down or a touchdown, didn’t miss a tackle, and wasn’t penalized in 40 coverage snaps, per Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania.

The Seattle Seahawks

(Steph Chambers-Getty Images)

The Jets could get some high extra draft picks thanks to the Seahawks’ horrific season. New York owns Seattle’s first- and fourth-round picks thanks to the Jamal Adams trade, which currently sit at Nos. 7 and 104 because of the Seahawks’ 3-7 record. Those are premium selections the Jets can use to fortify important positions of need.

The 2022 NFL draft

(Kathy Willens-AP)

Douglas and Saleh will be extra excited for their second draft together considering the number of picks the Jets accumulated over the past two seasons. New York currently possesses nine picks in the 2022 draft, including five selections in the first three rounds. The Jets own the Seahawks’ first-rounder after the Adams trade and the Panthers’ second-rounder from the Sam Darnold trade. New York also acquired an extra fourth from the Panthers and the Vikings (via the Chris Herndon trade). That firepower can help fortify the foundation Douglas built the last two drafts.

OC Mike LaFleur

(Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

It looks like Mike LaFleur finally figured things out. The first-year play-caller has the offense humming after a rocky start to the season. The Jets’ offense has averaged 163.42 more yards and 11.2 more points over its past four games than its first six. Whether that’s because LaFleur moved to the booth or because Zach Wilson wasn’t playing remains to be seen, but it’s good to see development in that department.

"An actual plan"

(John Jones-USA TODAY Sports)

Though the fruits of their labor are still being cultivated, it does look like there’s at least some semblance of a plan to rebuild the Jets. Saleh waxed poetically about the “model” he and Douglas built for the team, and the exciting pieces “hidden” in the Jets’ eight losses. We’ll see if the plan works, but having one is the first step.