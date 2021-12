The Pittsburgh Pirates need to fill out their pitching staff before the 2022 season. Apparently, they have an interest in bringing back a reliever. One of the tougher trades the Pittsburgh Pirates made at the 2021 Trade Deadline was the last-minute deal that sent relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez to the Atlanta Braves. The deal made sense, after all the team was continuing their strenuous rebuild, dealing away several other veterans from the roster. Also, Rodriguez only had one year of contractual control left, so his value was likely at its peak.

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO