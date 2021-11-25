ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Best-Selling Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse Is $120 Off a Day Before Black Friday

By Sanah Faroke
People
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there's one piece of cookware that you should have in your kitchen, it's a cast iron sauteuse. Not too familiar? Well, the sauteuse is the perfect combination of a deep Dutch oven and a saute pan, making it as versatile as they come. And there's no better option than the...

people.com

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

Best Christmas decorations sales happening now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Can I start buying Christmas decorations? Christmas wouldn’t be the same without decorations. They brighten up a home’s exterior and make the interior cozy and festive. If you are in the holiday spirit and can’t wait to start decorating, the good news is that many merchants […]
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are here, and new data from Adobe’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Forecast predicts major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — some of the best home and kitchen deals of the season are live. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers will be able to score home and kitchen Cyber Monday discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club (which now has a 90-day free trial to let you shop SamsClub.com without a membership). Especially if you’re worried about pandemic-related delays to the supply...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Celebrity Fashion#Cooking#Dutch#Orig
Gear Patrol

Staub vs. Le Creuset: Which Brand Makes the Best Dutch Oven?

TL;DR: if you're spending big on a Dutch oven, we prefer Le Creuset's 5.5-quart option thanks to helpful features like extra-wide handles, a light-colored interior and less heft. The role of the enameled dutch oven is to serve as a vessel when preparing anything that takes a while to cook....
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

This Genius Shopping Hack Can Get You Black Friday Deals at Costco Now Before They Sell Out

Who doesn’t love a Costco Black Friday sale? If you’re able to snag your TV, computer, or new toaster before everyone else, that is. A huge portion of Black Friday shopping will be online this year, which is a big stress reliever. But if everyone is shopping online at the same time, you will still have only a slim chance of grabbing a great deal before it’s gone. Fortunately, TikTok influencer and lawyer Erika Kullberg revealed a secret hack to get early access to Black Friday deals.
RETAIL
marthastewart.com

Sur La Table's Early Black Friday Sale Includes Discounts Up to 55% Off Top Brands Like Le Creuset and Breville

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. No matter who you're shopping for this holiday season, Black Friday is a great time to bring home some gifts. But what's better than a Black Friday sale? An early Black Friday sale, which allows you to enjoy serious savings while also beating the rush. Sur La Table is hosting its early Black Friday sale right now, and shoppers can take up 55 percent off the brands like Le Creuset, Breville, and more. The Le Creuset Four-Quart Heritage Covered Baker ($95.96, originally $119.95, surlatable.com), which is perfect for making and serving entrees, side dishes, and desserts, is the perfect gift to bring your favorite hostess this holiday season. Shopping for the wellness-lover in your life?. The Breville 3X Bluicer Pro Blender & Juicer ($319.96, originally $599.95, surlatable.com) allows them to make everything from smoothies and frappés to slushies and cocktails with ease.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
purewow.com

This Best-Selling KitchenAid Mixer Is $280 Off During Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

Are you planning on baking treats for the family during the holidays? (Might we recommend sweet potato sugar cookies with marshmallow topping?)﻿ You're going to need a high-quality stand mixer, and KitchenAid makes some of the best ones we've ever tested, and we're talking unmatched durability and efficiency. However, the beloved machines don't always run on budget-friendly prices. So, of course, when we found out that Best Buy was slashing $280 off the best-selling KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart stand mixer during their Black Friday sale, we immediately added to cart. Keep reading to find out how to get yours before the deal ends.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Le Creuset Black Friday 2021: Save 40% on the classic casserole dish

When it comes to luxury cookware, Le Creuset is hard to beat. Spotted in the homes of celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Cavallari and Jennifer Garner, the candy-coloured casserole dishes really have amassed quite the fan club.And close to marking its 100 year anniversary, the cast iron cocotte is evidently still as popular as ever.Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop nowHand-crafted from 85 per cent recycled iron and steel, each piece is completely unique, made from its own individual mould and inspected by 40 craftsmen before landing on the shop floor. So it’s not surprising that...
SHOPPING
mensjournal.com

Black Friday Deals That Will Probably Sell Out Before Black Friday Even Arrives

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Black Friday is here folks. Sure, the actual...
SHOPPING
mensjournal.com

The Best Walmart Black Friday Deals Will Get You Up To 90% Off!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. We are getting down to the wire folks....
SHOPPING
T3.com

The best selling gaming chair at Amazon is now £99 for Black Friday

In our best gaming chairs guide we said that the GTPlayer Gaming Chair was "a fantastic choice" if you wanted the best gaming chair under £200. And now it's in the best Black Friday deals with a whopping £40 off, so you can get it for less than £100. That's a truly brilliant price for a really great gaming chair.
VIDEO GAMES
Connecticut Post

This Bowflex Bike is $600 off on Black Friday at Best Buy

If you’re looking to add some high-tech equipment to your home gym, Black Friday is the perfect time to do it. This Bowflex C7 stationary bike is not only a great pick, but a great deal, too — it’s $899.99, which is a whopping $600 off. The Bowflex C7 indoor...
SHOPPING
Beaumont Enterprise

3rd generation AirPods are $25 off at Amazon right before Black Friday

Apple's newest products generally come out in the fall and rarely see big discounts come Black Friday. Days away from Black Friday, however, Amazon just released the best deal we've seen on the newest 3rd generation AirPods. Right now, you can score them for $25 off. A few weeks ago,...
ELECTRONICS
Marie Claire

Tineco's Best-Selling Smart Hair Dryer Is 20% Off For Black Friday

Your phone, watch, and home thermostat are all smart devices—so why not bring that same technology to your hair dryer? Meet the Tineco Moda One, a smart ionic hair dryer that'll make bad hair days a thing of the past. While most hot tools can lead to breakage, split ends, and stringy lengths, the Moda One is expertly designed to minimize those risks and instead yield commercial-worthy locks you'll be proud to show off. And for a limited time, from November 22 to December 5, the smart dryer is 20% off on BestBuy.com.
HAIR CARE
People

Clean Carpets Like a Pro with These Best-Selling Shampooers That Are Up to 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday

Anyone who has kids or pets knows that messes are inevitable. And when your home has carpeting? Well, those stains can last for years — unless you have a carpet cleaner designed to soak up accidents and spills with ease. If you've been waiting to buy a carpet shampooer at a great price, now's the time to take the plunge. Amazon is already dropping Black Friday-worthy deals on everything including home cleaning essentials, fall fashion must-haves, and more, and the discounts are huge.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Nintendo Switch OLED restock: The best places to look before Black Friday

Things have been a little slow in the past week, and you may have noticed that it's been hard to locate retailers that have the new Switch OLED in stock. Nintendo says that's likely to continue, thanks to chip manufacturing delays and shipping issues. So if you're planning to give one as a gift this year, it's important to shop early. This has some obvious downsides when it comes to Black Friday -- there will be no savings on the console itself this year (though Nintendo does have some games on sale), so grab a Switch before it becomes even more impossible to find one.
VIDEO GAMES
People

People

165K+
Followers
35K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy