ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Ikea introduces scan-and-go mobile checkout in Australia

By Tom Phillips
nfcw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomers at two Ikea outlets in Brisbane, Australia, can now use their mobile device to scan the products they want to buy while they shop and then pay on their way out without needing...

www.nfcw.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfcw.com

New South Wales to roll out ‘whole-of-government’ digital identity wallet in 2022

The state government of New South Wales in Australia is to expand its digital ID system and enable citizens to store, display and renew a wider range of identity documents and other personal credentials including digital versions of their birth certificate, educational qualifications, seniors card and vocational licences in a digital wallet on their mobile device.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Renesas and Panthronics Introduce New Cost- and Space-Saving Design for Secure Mobile PoS Terminals

GRAZ, Austria & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021-- Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high performance wireless technology, and Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a new design which provides manufacturers of secure mobile point-of-sale (mPoS) contactless payment terminals with a new way to reduce the size and the bill-of-materials cost of their products without compromising performance or security.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Checkout#Mobile Checkout
TrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Checkout Carts

Albertsons is testing out a self-checkout cart powered by artificial intelligence that will give people the power to scan items as they shop, get personalized recommendations and easily pay for their purchases. The smart shopping cart will enable customers to pay for their purchases simply by tapping or inserting their payment card of choice, and they will not need to visit a checkout since their purchases have already been scanned and accounted for.
TECHNOLOGY
TravelDailyNews.com

Russpass service has updated the website and introduced a mobile app

It can be safely say that today, Russpass is one of the most convenient ways to plan a trip to Russia. When planning your route, you can see interesting sights in detail — a slide show is now available to users. In total, the service has already presented more than 3.2 thousand offers for tourists. These are ready-made tours, excursions and much more.
CELL PHONES
enplugged.com

OnePlus 6 Mobile Phone: Specifications, Prices and Availability in Australia

OnePlus has become one of the best mobile phone manufacturing companies worldwide. They are using the latest hardware components in their latest flagships to compete with the major giants in this industry. Most importantly, their prices are slightly better than its competitors in the market. OnePlus 6 is a prime example of this. With having cutting-edge technology, premium quality design, exceptional cameras, and amazing price, it is one of the best flagships of the recent times.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Australia
naturalgasworld.com

Lion Energy eyes hydrogen mobility space in Australia

It has signed an MoU with Pulitano Investments to identify potential sites in Australia for hydrogen generation and dispensing. Australian oil and gas company Lion Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with transportation and property firm Pulitano Investments to identify potential sites in Australia for hydrogen generation and dispensing, it said on December 1.
TRAFFIC
Inside the Magic

Disney Is Expanding Merchandise Mobile Checkout

When visiting the Disney Parks, chances are you’ll find yourself in a gift shop, or two… or several of them! While we enjoy browsing through the shops, we can’t help but dread the sometimes lengthy check-out lines. Last year Disney began testing their new mobile checkout option at select Disney stores throughout the Parks. Good news… Disney is expanding the service!
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Amazon to Overtake UPS, FedEx as Largest Delivery Network

The delivery industry has felt immense pressure from Amazon in recent years as the e-commerce giant continues to grow its network. One of Amazon’s top execs says he believes the company will take over as the top dog in delivery, sooner rather than later. In an interview with CNBC, Dave Clark, Amazon’s CEO of worldwide consumer, said that the company will overtake carriers like UPS and FedEx to become the largest package delivery service in the U.S. by as early as December 2021. Clark said that at the latest, the tech titan would be the largest delivery carrier in the nation...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Under Armour Rolls Out RFID to 400 Stores, Joor Integrates Vntana, Hot Topic Taps Signifyd

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. RFID Under Armour/Nedap Under Armour has rolled out Nedap’s iD Cloud inventory visibility platform, which will be deployed throughout 400 of its owned and operated stores worldwide. In the first phase of the rollout, Under Armour aims to lay a scalable foundation, both operationally and technologically, for the program and to achieve accurate stock visibility in its stores in an effort to optimize item availability and efficiency gains in key day-to-day processes. The iD Cloud platform can give retailers real-time, item-level insights into their stock...
RETAIL
lifewire.com

Boost Mobile Introduces Low-Priced Unlimited Data Plans

Boost Mobile has introduced new unlimited data plans, including one that only costs a little over $8 a month. The mobile carrier announced a new plan category known as Carrier Crusher plans on Thursday. The lowest cost annual plan provides customers with 12 months of unlimited talk and text and 1 GB of high-speed data at the cost of just $100 a year.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

The Best Mobile Casinos And Apps To Play On The Go In 2022

Fellow mobile casino lovers, we’ve got something for you: In our roundup of the best mobile casinos and apps, you’ll find 10 excellent picks reviewed. These casinos don’t skimp on the quality of mobile user experience – be it with their mobile website that can be accessed via your browser or a dedicated app for Android and iOS users.
HOBBIES
urbanturf.com

Ikea’s $1 Apartment

Ikea is offering up a very small apartment for a very small monthly rent. The Swedish retailer is accepting applications for a 110 square-foot apartment in Tokyo's Shinjuku District. The rent would be less than $1 a month. Ikea has furnished the space in what it believes is the most...
ECONOMY
itechpost.com

How Commercial Door Locks Are Finally Going Mobile

Commercial door lock solutions, such as card readers in hotels, have been gaining popularity for many years now, but now, the shift towards taking access control mobile is in full swing. In light of recent technological advancements, coupled with the heightened health and security needs brought about by the pandemic,...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Orange Leaf Introduces Online Ordering And New Mobile App With Loyalty Perks

Orange Leaf frozen yogurt, a growing national franchise, has announced a partnership with Olo, a cloud-based e-commerce platform for the restaurant industry, to provide online ordering for Orange Leaf customers. In addition, the franchise has launched a new mobile app that will feature a rewards program with tasty new treats.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy