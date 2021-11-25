ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-boxing champion who conned customers including elderly couple out of more than £30,000 in roofing scam is jailed for 22 months

By Katie Feehan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A former boxing champion has been jailed over a roofing scam which saw him con customers, including a newly widowed elderly woman, out of more than £30,000.

Ex-professional Mitchell Buckland, 28, and friend Terry Price, 45, would 'significantly embellish' work required to overcharge clients.

One elderly victim said her husband would 'still be alive' had it not been for their actions which caused the couple depression and anxiety.

Buckland won the Celtic super lightweight title in 2015 but has not fought professionally for three years - and instead took up work as a roofer.

Newport Crown Court heard Buckland and Price ran a 'massively dishonest' business and victims included an elderly couple called Mr and Mrs Hughes whose bill soon spiralled out of control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IcBeT_0d6jWVsD00
Mitchell Buckland, 28, (left), a former boxing champion, and Terry Price, 45, (right) have been jailed over a rogue roofing scam which saw customers conned out of thousands of pounds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPiSG_0d6jWVsD00

Prosecutor Lee Reynolds said that despite worries about how they could afford the charges, 'they felt they had no choice but to continue with the work'.

Mr Reynolds said that even after Mr Hughes died it didn't stop the pair from 'pressuring' his newly widowed wife for more money and the couple lost more than £17,000.

In a victim impact statement, Mrs Hughes said: 'I know my husband would still be alive here today if it wasn't for the actions of these defendants.'

Buckland and Price, of Shirenewton, Cardiff, admitted three offences relating to being dishonest with their customers.

Newport Crown Court heard two other victims were charged £7,200 and £8,500 for unnecessary repairs to their roofs but the third victim only agreed to pay £6,400.

Cora Sorensen, defending father-of-two Buckland said: 'He was a boxer. He was looking to change that career but instead it's these circumstances in which he finds himself.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7Hpf_0d6jWVsD00
Pictured: Mitchell Buckland won the 2015 Celtic super lightweight title but has not fought professionally for three years - and instead took up work as a roofer and teamed up with Price 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pmq6_0d6jWVsD00

Joshua Scouller, mitigating for Price said his client accepted he had caused 'upset'.

Judge Huw Rees told the pair they had targeted 'vulnerable' victims who 'felt they had no choice but to have their roofs repaired'.

He said: 'You caused distress to customers. It seems to me, as far as Mrs Hughes is concerned, that you have been a contributing factor to the distress caused in the following days by your callous act.'

Buckland was jailed for 22 months and Price for three years after pleading guilty to guilty to three offences relating to being dishonest with their customers.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Elderly fraud victim scammed out of more than £8,000

A pensioner from Bridgnorth was scammed out of more than £8,000 after being phoned by cruel fraudsters. Criminals, pretending to be from the Fraud Squad in London, telephoned the woman, who is in her 70s, and told her a fraudulent transaction had originated from her bank account. They then told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Property fraud: 'My fake sister tried to steal my home’

Marie, not her real name, discovered in June a government department had granted official control of her financial life to a fraudster. Marie learnt a total stranger calling herself Julie had forged a form and been granted lasting power of attorney over all Marie's affairs. "Julie" then used that power...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Boxing#Roofing#Celtic#Newport Crown Court
evalleytimes.com

She was staying at her boyfriend’s house for the first time when she found parts of another woman’s body in the refrigerator.

South Africa. The person responsible for this slit his throat and tried to commit suicide by drinking bleach, but he did not achieve his goal and he was arrested. Flavio Hlabangwane, a resident of the South African city of Soweto, was arrested after his partner found body parts of a woman in his refrigerator, local media reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

Man killed his 22-year-old employee because she was going to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and expose him as a bad boss on social media; sentenced

The 52-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of his 22-year-old employee. The victim was killed because she was seeking to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and without deducting the proper payroll taxes. The victim also planned to expose him as a bad boss on social media. Her boss couldn’t afford an investigation into his finances, so he killed the victim to silence her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Christy Giles: Police say model’s death is drug overdose as husband says masked men dumped body

The husband of LA-based model and aspiring actress Christy Giles has paid tribute to her on Instagram after she was allegedly found outside a Los Angeles hospital at the weekend.Giles, who died of a suspected drug overdose, was allegedly found dumped outside a Los Angeles hospital following a night out with friends. Her family blame a group of masked men. A friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, was allegedly dumped at another hospital two hours later and remains in critical care. Giles’s husband, Jan Cilliers, told his Instagram followers that he could not believe what had happened, and that she was “taken from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The body went unnoticed for a year. Now a father claims it was justice for his trafficked daughter: What happened to Andrew Sorensen?

The abandoned car had been parked near Dane Massie’s home in Northeast Spokane, Washington, for about four days when he and his friend decided to go check it out, hoping to learn why his dogs kept running over to it.As they approached, the men were met by an overwhelming stench.“It smelled like death,” Mr Massie told local news station KXLY.They traced the odour to a body crammed in the trunk of the Honda Accord.The body was identified as 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen, who police say had been left to rot in the car for nearly a year before Mr Massie’s discovery...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Woman accused of filing fake quit claim deed, stealing thousands from father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a woman accused of forging her father’s signature, selling his house and stealing nearly $48,000 from him. Clarissa Nicklos, 55, has been charged with forgery, identity theft and theft of property. According to police, Nicklos’s father received a visit Tuesday from a representative of a company trying to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Lawrence Post

“He swung him by his feet against the wall”, Man beat girlfriend’s 2-year-old son to death while the child’s mother was at work; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 30-year-old defendant was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. Prosecutors said the man pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son. The child was found with bruises, bite marks and signs of abuse in 2018. The victim’s brothers told authorities that the defendant punched the 2-year-old boy and swung him by his feet against the wall. The night he was killed, the brothers allegedly heard his screams.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ocala-news.com

Ocala Walmart employee arrested after stealing from store more than 20 times

A 39-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after more than twenty instances of theft were discovered at the Walmart where she worked. On Tuesday, November 2 at around 10:45 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at the Walmart store located at 9570 SW Highway 200. The store’s loss prevention...
OCALA, FL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy