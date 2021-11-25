ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Northland Outdoors Forecast: Generally mild late November weather

By Jared Piepenburg
Grand Forks Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday will be warmer than our Thanksgiving weather. We are tracking a weak wave to bring a few sprinkles or light snow to parts of the Red River Valley and northcentral Minnesota on Saturday. Another wave could bring light snow to northern Minnesota later on Sunday evening. Friday is...

www.grandforksherald.com

