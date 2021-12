The United States Constitution requires that 10 years after the national census, state and local governments must review the districts for their elected officials to take certain criteria into account and ensure each district within a state or a county has nearly the same population. As a result, Amador County is going through that process now – redrawing the Board of Supervisors districts based on the results of the 2020 national census. These district lines also define the districts for the Amador County Board of Education and the Amador Water Agency Board of Directors.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO