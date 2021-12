Toyota swept up the first brace of titles – drivers’ and manufacturers’ – at the start of a new era for the World Endurance Championship. It would be easy to say it waltzed to them as the only major manufacturer with a Le Mans Hypercar in a slim field. After all, it claimed 1-2 finishes in four rounds of the reduced six-event schedule. Yet for all its domination, the Japanese manufacturer could so easily have lost the biggest prize at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO