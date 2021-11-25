ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Gas vs. Hybrid: All about the Japanese Models That Offer a Choice

By Greg Fink
CAR AND DRIVER
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt turns out there is a replacement for displacement: the electric motor. While hybrids are often associated with fuel efficiency, these...

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best AWD Cars to Buy in 2022

If you're looking for an all-wheel-drive car, your choices have never been more diverse. Growing numbers of automakers are making this traction-adding feature optional or even standard on a wide range of models, with some of the most popular cars on the market benefiting from an additional set of drive wheels.
BUYING CARS
automotive-fleet.com

One-Fourth of All 3Q Car Buyers Considered EVs or Hybrids

Nearly a quarter of all new-vehicle shoppers in the third quarter considered an electrified vehicle, either a full electric vehicle or a hybrid, according to the Q3 2021 Kelley Blue Book Brand Watch report. That is the highest level of interest in electrified vehicles that the report has ever measured.
BUYING CARS
RideApart

Kawasaki Reveals Plan To Launch 3 Electric/Hybrid Models In 2022

Kawasaki has had a strong EICMA 2021 showing thus far, unveiling highly-revised Versys 650 and Ninja H2 SX SE models along with a special-edition KLX230. Those high-profile launches haven’t stopped Team Green from looking even further into the future, though. In October, 2021, Kawasaki announced its plans to convert its...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Efficiency#Hybrids#Electric Motor#Vehicles#Japanese
CAR AND DRIVER

Nissan Shows Future EV Concepts Including a Cute Pickup Truck

Nissan has shared a comprehensive plan for future electric vehicles. Four EV concept cars comprise a pickup truck, a convertible sports car, and two crossovers and preview future electric models. Nissan also says it will be producing solid-state batteries by 2028, which will reduce cost dramatically. Nissan is the latest...
CARS
gizmochina.com

NIU showcases its fastest e-scooter yet and a hybrid model that uses gas and electric

The 78th edition of the EICMA Motorcycle Show currently held in Milan, Italy is the premier gathering of motorcycle aficionados and manufacturers. Leading electric scooter manufacturer NIU has used the EICMA 2021 platform to make some big announcements. It unveiled several new e-scooters including its fastest e-scooter yet (the MQi GT EVO) and a hybrid model combining gas and electric power (the YQi concept scooter).
CARS
Engadget

BMW M's second standalone model is the Concept XM plug-in hybrid

BMW M, the famous automaker's subsidiary in charge of high-performance vehicles, has introduced its second standalone model over 40 years after the M1 was first sold to the public. The new vehicle is a plug-in hybrid model called the Concept XM, and it's apparently the most powerful BMW M car to ever go into series production. It will use the company's newly developed M Hybrid drive system that combines a V8 engine with a high-performance electric motor. That will give the vehicle an all-electric range of 80km (50 miles), the capability to make 750 horsepower and to reach peak torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft).
CARS
Green Car Reports

2023 Kia Niro: EV, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid versions return in redesigned model

Kia has provided a first look at a redesigned, second-generation Niro, plus a nod that this sustainability-focused crossover will again be offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric versions starting next year. The company hasn’t provided any update on which of these models are U.S.-bound—or even how the Niro’s...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
xda-developers

Samsung is offering $50 off on all Galaxy Watch 4 models

Black Friday is upon us, and Samsung is already offering discounts! You can grab any Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic model for $50 off. Additionally, you get to choose a band of your choice at no additional cost. This Samsung watch runs Wear OS and comes packed with sensors and features to track your health. It’s the perfect wearable to get right before the new year, if leading a more active life is one of your resolutions.
ELECTRONICS
The SOLIDWORKS Blog

Hybrid Modeling

It wasn’t long ago that I was manning the SOLIDWORKS tech support lines. There were a few questions that you would get used to hearing often and you just knew how to answer them immediately. The command manager became undocked?. Drag it around until you see the box on the...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
CAR AND DRIVER

Kia's X-Pro Off-Road Trim May Expand to Sorento and Telluride

Kia filed trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for "Sorento X-Pro" and "Telluride X-Pro." The brand also filed a Trademark for "Telluride X-Line." Kia previously introduced the X-Pro trim on the 2023 Sportage. The 2023 Kia Sportage’s off-road-oriented X-Pro trim is likely expanding to the brand’s larger...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid vs. 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid has more than 500 miles of driving range. The 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid comes with standard all-wheel drive. The 2023 Kia Sportage has best-in-class rear legroom and cargo space. The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid is all-new for the next generation of the model. For the...
CARS
Road & Track

The Tesla Model S Plaid Isn't All About Lunacy

The innovativeness of the Tesla Model S had nothing to do with technology. Since around the time Apple introduced the iPhone in 2007, most of us have been carrying around lithium-ion batteries everywhere we go. Putting them in a car? Not a huge leap. Benjamin Franklin contemplated electric motors way back in the 1740s. The first car Ferdinand Porsche designed, in 1900, was an electric-gas hybrid. Electrics held all the earliest land-speed records. There was nothing new about the Tesla Model S except that . . . people wanted it. And since it went on sale in 2012, Tesla has built the world’s best charging network around it. Some cars are classics because they’re brilliant and sold in tiny numbers. The Tesla Model S is already a classic because it has sold well and changed the world.
CARS
technologynetworks.com

Advances in Cell Models: An Expansive Menu of Choices

The last decade has seen burgeoning applications of advanced in vitro cell models, encompassing spheroids, organoids, microfluidic devices, 3D-printed scaffolds and 3D bioprinting. These technological advances have led to a wide array of menu choices. Download this listicle to learn more about:. The reasons to utilize advanced cell models. How...
SCIENCE
Pistonheads

2021 RRS SVR Ultimate vs. Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid

Not so long ago, the average high-performance SUV was a rudimentary brute. It would have a meaty V8 beneath its bonnet, wider tyres within its wheel arches and hefty anti-roll bars down below. But like every other category of performance car, the fast 4x4 has gradually become more and more sophisticated - perhaps none more so than the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Hyundai Kona N Is the Most Expensive N Model

The 2022 Hyundai Kona N starts at $35,425, which is $1900 more than a manual-equipped Veloster N. It uses a 286-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, and there's no manual option. An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard. The 2022 Kona N will start arriving at dealerships next week. Hyundai's N...
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The car industry should be having a banner year. Demand for new cars has skyrocketed, due at least in part to pent-up demand because dealers were closed over portions of the nearly two years the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued the United States. Sales, however, have hit a wall — and the slowest-selling car of all […]
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This Mercedes-Benz X Series Pickup Was Transformed Into a 6-Wheel Beast

The G-Wagen isn’t the only option for Mercedes-Benz lovers looking to off-road in style. Classic Youngtimers Consultancy has just unveiled an insane six-wheel version of the German marque’s X 350d “Black Edition” truck. With a host of modifications it’s likely one of the gnarliest Mercedes you’ll lay eyes on. You’d be forgiven for not knowing that the German automaker has a pickup truck in its lineup. The X-Class was introduced in 2017 and only released in Australia, New Zealand and parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America. It never quite managed to catch on, and the brand pulled the plug on it...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy