Spanish Fort, AL

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves cut hole in roof of Spanish Fort Best Buy, steal Apple merchandise

By Debbie Williams, Blake Brown
 7 days ago

SPANISH FORT, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Surveillance footage inside Best Buy shows at least two suspects inside the store after entering through a hole they had cut in the roof.

“These are like two Grinches that are trying to steal Christmas because Black Friday is just two days away,” says Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber.

Their target was anything Apple: iPhones, iPads, Macbooks, HP laptops.

“They had bolt cutters, they had drills, they had all the tools necessary to make entry into these cases,” said Barber.

The thieves spent more than two hours inside the store.

“A lot of times burglars are in there and they are scurrying around, they are trying to get in and out, they’re sloppy, they’re missing things,” said Barber. “They took their time, they were comfortable, they were not concerned about being discovered.”

The thieves left the building the same way they got in, leaving their tools and even the ladder behind. The burglary wasn’t discovered until employees opened the store Wednesday morning. Chief Barber is concerned it could happen again.

“It was very lucrative what they did last night, and so to me when they find something that is a good honey hole, they go back to it. It might not be ours. It might be somebody else’s.”

Despite having their faces covered Chief Barber says they do have some pretty strong leads as to who this is and hope to stop them before another business is hit.

Watch the full surveillance video:

Earlier Story:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — At least two people cut a hole in the roof and dropped down through the ceiling into the Best Buy in Spanish Fort’s Eastern Shore Center. Police told WKRG News 5, the burglars stole Apple products, but just how much is not yet clear.

Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber says the burglars spent as much as two hours inside the store and “looked very comfortable” taking their time cutting through cages with power tools to get access to Apple products.

Spanish Fort police said provided WKRG News 5 surveillance video.

The video shows two people walking down a stepladder into the store, then crawling across the floor, seemingly unaware of the security camera capturing their every move.

We will continue to update this story as we gather more information.

