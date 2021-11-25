Chamber welcomes Edward Jones-R.J. Taylor

Pictured center cutting the ribbon is R.J. Taylor, financial advisor, flanked by his family, Edward Jones employees, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff. Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Edward Jones-R.J. Taylor, located at 717 S. Main St. in Moultrie, Georgia.

R.J. Taylor is a financial advisor and a Moultrie native with seven years prior experience with Edward Jones in the Atlanta area. Edward Jones is an investment firm that prides itself in taking a personal approach to deliver financial services and products.

Business hours for Taylor’s office are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For further information you can call 229-985-4051.

Pictured center cutting the ribbon is R.J. Taylor, financial advisor, flanked by his family, Edward Jones employees, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.