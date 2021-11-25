ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Marine charged in death of one-month-old child

By Jason O. Boyd
 7 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville Marine has been arrested and charged in the death of his one-month-old child.

Police responded to a medical call at 107 Armstrong Drive on Nov. 15 at 1:21 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders from Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services as well as Onslow County EMS performed life-saving measures on a one-month-old child.

The child was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital then flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. The child died on Nov. 17.

Jacksonville Police announced Wednesday night that investigators looking into the child’s death arrested the father, Nicholas Shane Snear. He was charged with an open count of murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Currently, investigators are working with the District Attorney’s Office along with the Naval Criminal Investigative Services, due to Snear being an active duty Marine.

Snear was taken before a magistrate and processed into the Onslow County jail under no bond. The incident is still under investigation.

