ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

4 Credit Card Tricks for Newbies

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgL7v_0d6jTk3b00
Image source: Getty Images

New to using credit cards? Here's how to make the most of yours.

Key points

  • Figuring out how to manage credit cards can be a learning process.
  • Check your balance regularly and keep tabs on rewards as you get started.
  • Make sure you're getting as much spending power as you can with these other tips.

Credit cards can be a useful financial tool. But when you're new to using them, they can be daunting. Here are a few tips to make the most of your credit cards without accidentally driving yourself into debt.

1. Check your balances every week

The great thing about credit cards is that they make it easier to track your spending than when you pay in cash. When you plunk down a pile of bills to pay for a purchase and lose the receipt, you can quickly forget how much you spent. But when you use your credit cards, there's always a record of your purchases. All you need to do is log in to your account and review your spending.

And speaking of logging in to your account, it's a good idea to check your credit card balances on a weekly basis. That may seem like overkill, but if you follow this advice, you may be less likely to end up overspending and racking up a balance you can't pay in full.

Say you're on your third week of your billing cycle and you notice that one of your credit card balances is higher than expected. That might serve as a warning to spend minimally until the next billing cycle so you don't wind up with a balance you're forced to carry.

2. Look for revolving rewards categories

It's common for credit cards to offer different incentives, like cash back on the purchases you make. But some cards feature revolving rewards categories where you can earn bonus points for specific types of purchases at certain times of the year. And it pays to take advantage of those categories as they come up.

Imagine one of your credit cards normally offers 1% cash back on all purchases, but it offers 5% back on hardware store purchases during the first quarter of the year. If you're renovating and loading up on supplies, you'll earn bonus money just by using that specific rewards card.

Having a higher credit limit won't just give you the option to spend more (which may or may not be a good thing). It can also help keep your credit score in favorable territory.

One big factor that goes into calculating credit scores is utilization, or the percentage of your total credit limit you're using at once. So the higher a limit you qualify for, the easier it will be to keep your utilization low. That's why it pays to ask for a higher spending limit if your income goes up. You can also ask for a credit limit increase once you've had your account open and in good standing for six months or longer -- even if your pay doesn't budge much or at all.

4. Don't let rewards expire

Some credit cards offer rewards that never expire, but that's not always the case. Read the fine print on your rewards program carefully, and if you have rewards with an expiration date, mark it on your calendar. That way, you won't pass up the perks you've earned.

Credit cards could help you better manage your finances, build up a solid credit history, and earn bonus cash for the things you're buying already. Follow these tips to get started with credit cards on the right foot.

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Scores#Credit Limit#Credit Card Debt#Plunk
BoardingArea

Two of My Credit Cards Were Compromised. ’Tis the Season…

Nefarious individuals attempted to use both my American Express card and my Visa Signature credit card. A representative from American Express proactively contacted me to question an attempted charge which indeed was not mine; and I received a new American Express card with a new account number — while a charge appeared on my Visa Signature credit card account for almost $200.00 at a clothing store in Los Angeles. The bank which issued the Visa Signature credit card was contacted; and at the time this article was written, I am still awaiting my new credit card with a new account number.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
pymnts

It Takes More Than Convenience to Woo Credit Card Users

Consumers want more than just a great interest rate when they choose a credit card issuer, PYMNTS research has revealed. Three out of four consumers consider user experience features such as cash back rewards, better data privacy protection and credit-building tools. This is just one of the key findings revealed...
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

Should You Invest if You Still Have Credit Card Debt?

You may be surprised at the answer. Credit card debt comes at a high interest rate. It often makes sense to focus on paying it off before you begin investing. There's one exception to this general rule of paying down credit cards before investing. Investing your money is important to...
CREDITS & LOANS
US News and World Report

Why You Don't Need a Perfect Credit Score

The last time I checked my FICO score, it was 830. I write about credit cards and credit scores for a living, so that made me crack a smile. A perfect credit score is supposedly 850, so I'm just short of that. And guess what? I don't care about reaching...
CREDITS & LOANS
GOBankingRates

Top 5 Credit Union Myths

Corporate banks spend a lot of time griping about the preferential tax treatment afforded to credit unions, which they say puts them at a competitive disadvantage. As the little guy, however, credit...
CREDITS & LOANS
CreditCards.com

Bank of America Premium Rewards card benefits guide

At a rather modest price, the Bank of America Premium Rewards Credit Card can provide excellent value, thanks to its impressive list of benefits. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
CREDITS & LOANS
CreditCards.com

Credit score needed for the Discover it Miles card

You’ll need a good or excellent credit score to qualify for the Discover it Miles card, but there are ways to boost your credit score if you don’t quite qualify. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
CREDITS & LOANS
CreditCards.com

Is the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card worth it?

Is the Bank of America Travel Rewards card worth it? If you’re looking for a no-annual-fee credit card with a 0% intro APR intro offer on purchases, unlimited rewards potential and the opportunity to redeem your rewards for statement credits toward travel and dining expenses, the answer is clear. The...
CREDITS & LOANS
vivaglammagazine.com

Understanding Credit Card Repayments

Imagine that you’ve just received approval for a credit card. You can now purchase items and services without saving up the money first because your credit card company will let you borrow them. That sounds like great news. But here is something else to consider: once you spend the borrowed...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
141K+
Followers
70K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy