ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

High school students build tiny homes for foster kids

By Zach Miles, Jack Selby
WTAP
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans celebrate Thanksgiving Day across the country. Biden greets US Coast Guard troops on Thanksgiving. The Bidens greet troops at the US Coast...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

Related
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Kenston High School students honor memory of classmate

The, typically, blue-filled halls of Kenston High School last week were filled with shades of orange and turquoise as the school honored the memory of Delaney Nalepka. Kenston students Dominic Alandt and Julia Wood, along with Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin student Allie Beth Currier, stood outside the school at 7:30 a.m. handing out sunflowers on Nov. 12, one year after Delaney lost her four-year battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
AURORA, OH
theloopnewspaper.com

Holiday Cottage for foster kids

The 34th annual Holiday Cottage Program supporting Kern County Foster Children was the topic of discussion on Season 2, Episode 110 of TehachaPod. There are more than 2,000 children in the Kern County foster care system and this program provides holiday gifts for these children. Jana Slagle from the Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Us Coast Guard#Tiny Homes#High School#Butternut Squash#Americans#Bidens#Mov#Holiday Cookbook
northwestgeorgianews.com

Rome High School students bring home second place in RIFF student film competition

Rome High School’s AVTF Film class attended Rome International Film Festival’s Student Workshops on Nov. 11, during which they were able to hear from several experts in the film industry. The students also brought home second place in the Student Film Competition with their silent comedy “Gilbert’s Great Chase.”. “My...
ROME, GA
blockclubchicago.org

Mother, Friend Of Missing Amundsen High School Students Urge Girls To Return: ‘I Hope They Come Home’

LINCOLN SQUARE — The mother of one of two missing Amundsen High School sophomores is asking community members and friends to spread the word about the girls. Sujeily Zepeda and Izebellia DeLeon, both 15, were last seen about 7:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the school, 5110 N. Damen Ave., police said. The girls are friends and were together when they went missing, classmates and loved ones said.
LINCOLN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WTAP

Students give local healthcare workers a holiday surprise

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thanks to kids at Jackson Middle School, staff at WVU Medicine Camden Clark and another local health center got a special surprise this week. WTAP talked to the students about that act of kindness. Earlier this week, Jackson Middle School’s select choir was outside in the...
VIENNA, WV
Post-Bulletin

Academic Notebook: Mayo High School Student of the Month

Kiwanis Student of the Month for November at Mayo High School. Yusra Mohamed, daughter of Rage Hussein, has been selected as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for November. The Mayo High School EL Department nominated Yusra because she values each learning opportunity and is a positive Spartan community member. Her nomination says: "She has faced every challenge these past couple of years with poise and maturity. Yusra is a great example to others, she’s respectful, and she comes to school ready to do her best each day. Yusra plans to further her education in a medical field."
ROCHESTER, MN
fox40jackson.com

High school construction class builds bus stop shelter to protect student who uses wheelchair

Dan McKena’s high school construction class has quietly worked on charitable projects to benefit the Westerly, Rhode Island, community for more than two decades. That suddenly changed when the internet caught wind that over a dozen of McKena’s students at Westerly High School banded together to build a bus stop for a local elementary school student who is wheelchair-bound.
WESTERLY, RI
cbs4indy.com

Local agency works to find more foster homes ahead of holiday season; Dozens of kids still needing services

INDIANAPOLIS — Around the holiday season, it’s not unusual to see an increase in the amount of kids needing foster homes. “From this holiday weekend (Thanksgiving), we got, let’s say, 40 calls,” said Chance Osborne, licensing coordinator at National Youth Advocate Program, “So 40 calls could mean 40 children, or that could mean 40 sibling groups, so that could be 80 kids.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ocracokeobserver.com

Ocracoke School honors high achieving students, veterans

The Ocracoke School honored high achieving students and military veterans Nov. 15 in the school gym. The Principal’s List (for achieving grades of 93 to100) had 17 students and the Honor Roll (achieving 85-92) has 38. These lists below are for third grade students and above. Dophin Award Winners. The...
OCRACOKE, NC
CBS Baltimore

‘Operation Christmas Child’ Sends Joy To Children Around The World From Sparrows Point

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Part of the holiday season is, of course, giving gifts. So, in that spirit, one non-profit is collecting presents to send to kids in more than 100 countries around the world. A group called Samaritan’s Purse is in its 26th year of running Operation Christmas Child, a project to donate toys and supplies to children in need around the world. The group has processing centers in over a dozen cities, and one of them is in Sparrows Point in Baltimore. “I honestly want everyone to experience the Christmas joy,” said volunteer Gregory Quire. “I’m doing this today, so I can be a helpful servant in my community.” Thousands of volunteers like Quire are packing and processing donations like toys and school supplies into shoeboxes for some very deserving kids. “We’ve collected over 187 million shoeboxes and this year, we hope to collect 8.2 million in the United States.” Connie Zinn of Samaritan’s Purse said. The team is entirely driven by volunteers. “It fills my tank, it fills my joy cup in so many ways,” said volunteer Abigail Cook. Volunteers are going to be working right up until the holiday, and Samaritan’s Purse is looking for help. Those interested in volunteering can go to their website.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTAP

WTAP hosts happy paw-lidays event for local humane societies

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP has partnered with local humane societies in order to collect donations for our furry friends. Treats, food, toys and cleaning supplies are needed for the animals. An event will be held at the WTAP news station to raise donations for the animals on December 17 from 9 A.M to 6 P.M.
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy