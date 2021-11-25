Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Not practicing again

Brown (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Though Brown wasn't able to upgrade to limited activity in the Bucs' first official Week 11 practice, the wideout at least appeared to show some tangible signs of improvement in his recovery from an ankle sprain while working off to the side during the open portion of Thursday's session. According to Kevin O'Donnell of Fox 13 Tampa Bay, Brown ran routes and caught passes from Tom Brady for about five minutes, then worked out with the aid of a JUGS machine before heading inside the Bucs' practice facility, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. Though that sort of activity provides some encouragement about his health, Brown still appears unlikely to put an end to his three-game absence Monday against the Giants. Josina Anderson of USA Today relays that the seven-time Pro Bowler still has "a long way to go" before playing, according to a league source familiar with Brown's injury situation.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO