NFL

Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Not practicing again

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Evans (back) wasn't present for the open portion of Thursday's practice and is set to be listed as a non-participant on Tampa Bay's official report, Rick...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Turns in full practice

Gronkowski (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. While tending to cracked and fractured ribs and a punctured lung, and more recently, a bout with back spasms, Gronkowski has missed five of the Buccaneers' last six games and played only five snaps in the lone contest in which he suited up. The future Hall of Fame tight end finally looks to be healthier heading into a Week 11 matchup with the Giants, as he took every rep in practice for the first time since late September. Assuming he doesn't experience any setbacks in practice the next two days, Gronkowski should be ready to handle something resembling a full workload come Monday night. In the two full games Gronkowski has played this season, he's played more than 80 percent of the offensive snaps on both occasions while compiling a 12-129-4 receiving line on 13 targets.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: No practice activity Thursday

Brown (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Though Brown wasn't able to upgrade to limited activity in the Bucs' first official Week 11 practice, the wideout at least appeared to show some tangible signs of improvement in his recovery from an ankle sprain while working off to the side during the open portion of Thursday's session. According to Kevin O'Donnell of Fox 13 Tampa Bay, Brown ran routes and caught passes from Tom Brady for about five minutes, then worked out with the aid of a JUGS machine before heading inside the Bucs' practice facility, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. Though that sort of activity provides some encouragement about his health, Brown still appears unlikely to put an end to his three-game absence Monday against the Giants. Josina Anderson of USA Today relays that the seven-time Pro Bowler still has "a long way to go" before playing, according to a league source familiar with Brown's injury situation.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers TD Record Is Center Stage On The Mike’s

Next Friday would have been twenty years to the day that Mike Alstott broke the Buccaneers All-Time Touchdown record. Perhaps it’s fitting that Monday night will probably see another Mike break that same record. Buccaneer WR Mike Evans. With both Mike’s currently tied at seventy-one touchdowns each, it is a good moment to think how fortunate Buccaneers fans have been to call both, two of the best.
NFL
buccaneers.com

Mike Alstott: Mike Evans Has Earned It

Mike Alstott didn't know that he had broken a record on November 26, 2001, but he does remember the play. Early in the second half of a 24-17 win over the Rams in St. Louis, Alstott scored on an eight-yard run to give the Bucs a 17-9 lead. It was the 47th of his eventual 71 career touchdowns, surpassing the previous franchise record of 46 set by James Wilder. There was no announcement of the record at the Dome at America's Center, of course, and anyway, scoring touchdowns is just kind of what Mike Alstott did.
NFL
The Independent

Mike Evans breaks Tampa Bay Buccaneers record in victory over New York Giants

Mike Evans became the most prolific touchdown scorer in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history after taking his tally to 72 during Monday night’s 30-10 victory over the New York GiantsThe 28-year-old wide receiver, who has been with Tampa since being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, claimed the record in the third quarter when he caught a five-yard pass from Tom Brady.Evans now has one more touchdown than Mike Alstott, who held the franchise record for almost 20 years.Chris Godwin and Ronald Jones also scored touchdowns for Tampa Bay while their defence limited the Giants to just...
NFL
prosportsoutlook.com

Mike Evans is Already the Greatest Tampa Bay Bucs Wide Receiver of All-Time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans passed Mike Alstott for the most REC TD in team history with his 72nd TD catch, as TB beat the New York Giants 30-10 on MNF. It certainly helps that he has the greatest QB of all time throwing passes to him, but Evans has been a show-stopper even with the revolving door of QBs that once started for TB during his career. His blend of longevity, size, and speed have helped etch him into Buccaneer record books, as he will go down as the greatest WR in team history.
NFL
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers Week 11 Top Performers: Evans, White steer the boat back on course

Improving off last week’s abysmal outing against the Washington Football Team was not a daunting request, but the Buccaneers showed out well by pulverizing the New York Giants, 30-10. Given Tampa’s recent struggles and jaded history against the Giants, it was fair to be worried about this game being way...
NFL
247Sports

Aggies in the NFL stats: Mike Evans, Myles Garrett lead league in major categories

The NFL has now completed 11 of the 18 weeks of the season and the playoff picture is starting to become a lot more clear. However, there are still upsets each week, such as Houston winning at Tennessee on Sunday. Tennessee had the NFL’s longest winning streak at the time and Houston its longest losing streak.
NFL
NESN

Mike Evans Remembers Not To Make Same Mistake After Milestone TD

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored another historic touchdown Monday night, and fortunately for the organization, they won’t have to go through hoops to retrieve the special football. The Bucs took a two-score lead over the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium when Tom Brady connected...
NFL

