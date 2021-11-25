ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

Lincoln County man sentenced to life after shooting, killing man at close range with sawed-off shotgun in 2017

By Ciara Lankford
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d28xK_0d6jTT0800

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Lincoln County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in the brutal killing of another man back in 2017.

The deadly shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on August 25, 2017, along Wildale Lane in Lincolnton.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, as deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect, identified as Ronald Wayne Vaughn Jr., 29, was at the home, and the victim, identified as Gary Lee Somerset, 27, was found inside a vehicle parked in the back yard.

Deputies said Somerset had been shot in the chest and neck at close range with a sawed-off shotgun. Somerset was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Vaughn Jr. was taken into custody without incident at the scene. He was interviewed by Sheriff’s detectives where he then confessed to shooting Somerset with the shotgun which was recovered at the crime scene.

A jury found Vaughn Jr. guilty of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon of mass destruction on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Vaughn Jr. was then sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Vaughn Jr. is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

