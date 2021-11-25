Lewis Capaldi earned £1.4million in 2020 despite cancelling tour due to pandemic and splurged on '£1.6million' luxury home

Lewis Capaldi earned an impressive £1.4million in 2020 despite cancelling his tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer, 25, made use of his earnings as he purchased a £1.6million luxury pad in September last year.

Figures on Companies House show the hitmaker's companies Face Like Thunder and Face Like Thunder Touring have healthy assets of ££2,278,069 and £1,102,992, respectively.

Success: Lewis Capaldi earned an impressive £1.4million in 2020 despite cancelling his tour due to the coronavirus pandemic (pictured in July 2021)

Due to the global impact of the pandemic, Lewis did see his touring revenue dip £196,033 from the previous year.

The star's fortunes are undoubtedly set to soar again as he rescheduled his 2020 tour dates to 2022.

It comes after Lewis was given the go-ahead to make renovations to his luxurious home last December.

Homesickness isn't an issue for Lewis with his house based just 30-miles from the Capaldi family home in Bathgate, West Lothian.

Swanky: The singer, 25, made use of his earnings as he purchased a £1.6million luxury pad in September last year

Very nice: Gleaming, polished surfaces are a recurring theme throughout the home's very modern interiors

Luxury: Surrounded by acres of picturesque countryside, Lewis' home comes with a series of unique details – notably a summer house built on an island in the middle of a large, tranquil pond.

In terms of design however, it’s a fair cry from his comparatively modest upbringing, with plenty of interior and exterior space for the singer to unwind.

Surrounded by acres of picturesque countryside, Lewis' home comes with a series of unique details – notably a summer house built on an island in the middle of a large, tranquil pond.

A former farmhouse, the property also boasts a series of stables for the aspiring horse breeder – although it’s not known if Capaldi has plans to redevelop this part of the estate.

An enormous glass conservatory sits at the rear of the property, offering the singer welcome viewers of the garden and its wide assortment of trees, shrubbery and neatly manicured lawns.

Let's eat: Inside a gleaming kitchen gives its new owner the option to prepare healthy meals during rare nights away from the road, with highly polished surfaces and the very latest in modern technology at his disposal

Let me entertain you: Elsewhere a tasteful dining room seats eight, giving Capaldi an invaluable opportunity to invite friends and family to dinner, should he so wish

Wash and go: Upstairs a free standing roll-top tub takes pride of place in a sizable bathroom, adjacent to a polished sink encased in varnished hardwood

Close by: Momesickness won’t be an issue, with his new purchase based just 30-miles from the Capaldi family home in Bathgate, West Lothian (pictured)

Inside a gleaming kitchen gives its new owner the option to prepare healthy meals during rare nights away from the road, with highly polished surfaces and the very latest in modern technology at his disposal.

Elsewhere a tasteful dining room seats eight, giving Capaldi an invaluable opportunity to invite friends and family to dinner, should he so wish.

An inviting, open plan drawing room features exposed stone walls with views across the rear terrace, while French doors open onto the conservatory.

Upstairs a free standing roll-top tub takes pride of place in a sizable bathroom, adjacent to a polished sink encased in varnished hardwood.

But Lewis might have little use for the space due to his master bedroom coming with a large en-suite - complete with its very own jacuzzi.