ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lewis Capaldi earned £1.4million in 2020 despite cancelling tour due to pandemic and splurged on '£1.6million' luxury home

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Lewis Capaldi earned an impressive £1.4million in 2020 despite cancelling his tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer, 25, made use of his earnings as he purchased a £1.6million luxury pad in September last year.

Figures on Companies House show the hitmaker's companies Face Like Thunder and Face Like Thunder Touring have healthy assets of ££2,278,069 and £1,102,992, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11MN9f_0d6jTPTE00
Success: Lewis Capaldi earned an impressive £1.4million in 2020 despite cancelling his tour due to the coronavirus pandemic (pictured in July 2021)

Due to the global impact of the pandemic, Lewis did see his touring revenue dip £196,033 from the previous year.

The star's fortunes are undoubtedly set to soar again as he rescheduled his 2020 tour dates to 2022.

It comes after Lewis was given the go-ahead to make renovations to his luxurious home last December.

Homesickness isn't an issue for Lewis with his house based just 30-miles from the Capaldi family home in Bathgate, West Lothian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OChXi_0d6jTPTE00
Swanky: The singer, 25, made use of his earnings as he purchased a £1.6million luxury pad in September last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLpF9_0d6jTPTE00
Very nice: Gleaming, polished surfaces are a recurring theme throughout the home's very modern interiors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWq5j_0d6jTPTE00
Luxury: Surrounded by acres of picturesque countryside, Lewis' home comes with a series of unique details – notably a summer house built on an island in the middle of a large, tranquil pond.

In terms of design however, it’s a fair cry from his comparatively modest upbringing, with plenty of interior and exterior space for the singer to unwind.

Surrounded by acres of picturesque countryside, Lewis' home comes with a series of unique details – notably a summer house built on an island in the middle of a large, tranquil pond.

A former farmhouse, the property also boasts a series of stables for the aspiring horse breeder – although it’s not known if Capaldi has plans to redevelop this part of the estate.

An enormous glass conservatory sits at the rear of the property, offering the singer welcome viewers of the garden and its wide assortment of trees, shrubbery and neatly manicured lawns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3u2C_0d6jTPTE00
Let's eat: Inside a gleaming kitchen gives its new owner the option to prepare healthy meals during rare nights away from the road, with highly polished surfaces and the very latest in modern technology at his disposal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10w9Fe_0d6jTPTE00
Let me entertain you: Elsewhere a tasteful dining room seats eight, giving Capaldi an invaluable opportunity to invite friends and family to dinner, should he so wish
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKeji_0d6jTPTE00
Wash and go: Upstairs a free standing roll-top tub takes pride of place in a sizable bathroom, adjacent to a polished sink encased in varnished hardwood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ING5U_0d6jTPTE00
Close by: Momesickness won’t be an issue, with his new purchase based just 30-miles from the Capaldi family home in Bathgate, West Lothian (pictured)

Inside a gleaming kitchen gives its new owner the option to prepare healthy meals during rare nights away from the road, with highly polished surfaces and the very latest in modern technology at his disposal.

Elsewhere a tasteful dining room seats eight, giving Capaldi an invaluable opportunity to invite friends and family to dinner, should he so wish.

An inviting, open plan drawing room features exposed stone walls with views across the rear terrace, while French doors open onto the conservatory.

Upstairs a free standing roll-top tub takes pride of place in a sizable bathroom, adjacent to a polished sink encased in varnished hardwood.

But Lewis might have little use for the space due to his master bedroom coming with a large en-suite - complete with its very own jacuzzi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QidHv_0d6jTPTE00
Payday: Figures on Companies House show the hitmaker's companies Face Like Thunder and Face Like Thunder Touring have healthy assets of ££2,278,069 and £1,102,992, respectively (pictured in May 2021) 

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Carlos Santana Cancels December Las Vegas Dates Due to ‘Unscheduled Heart Procedure’

Carlos Santana has canceled his December Las Vegas residency dates that were scheduled for House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino following “an unscheduled heart procedure,” per a statement. The guitarist was scheduled to perform eight dates this month, beginning on Wednesday. It’s unclear when he’s expected to return for the residency, but the run includes future shows in January, February, and May. “Just wanted to share with you some clarity with specificity what’s been going on with my physicality,” Santana said in a personal video to fans. “There’s been rumors flying around here and there about this and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Interpolations Add Instant Familiarity to New Songs by Artists Like Dua Lipa, Drake and Anitta… but Not Without a Cost

Interpolations — which incorporate elements of familiar songs into new ones — are a phenomenon that’s here to stay in many genres. Like using gonzo remakes of classic tracks in trailers, it’s a way of catching the ear of older listeners, and as long as the mashup still works for younger music fans who don’t immediately know the reference, they can give a song a significant leg up. But the varieties of interpolations are vast. For example, Paul McCartney had nothing to do with Drake using a bit of “Michelle” in “Champagne Problems” — it’s actually a sped-up sample of Masego...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Capaldi
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's aide who works for couple's Archewell charity is awarded Royal Victorian Order honour by Princess Anne at Windsor Castle

A former aide to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who now works for their charity has been made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order during a ceremony at Windsor Castle. Clara Loughran, who served Prince Harry from 2015 until he left the UK and handed Meghan her wedding flowers in 2018, has been awarded the honour by the Princess Royal today.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Nearly a million over-65 year-olds expect to be lonely this Christmas

Dame Helen Mirren and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman have urged people to help the elderly combat loneliness at Christmas.Research by Age UK found nearly a million people aged over 65 do not have anyone to celebrate Christmas with this year.Far from being a season of good cheer the festive period is set to leave around 675,000 pensioners feeling fed up about being alone, with as many as 970,540 saying they would not have anyone to share Christmas with.The research found some 625,000 said they were feeling depressed, around 400,000 felt forgotten while up to 250,000 spoke of being...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

ITV announce exciting Christmas TV shake-up as fan favourites including The Larkins, Coronation Street and Emmerdale become available to watch BEFORE their evening broadcast

ITV have announced an exciting Christmas TV schedule shake-up which gives fans a chance to watch their favourite shows hours before their evening broadcast. Viewers will no longer have to wait to unwrap their festive TV treats over the festive period as special Christmas episodes of the likes of The Larkins, Emmerdale and Coronation Street will now become available to watch on the morning of the broadcast.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Companies House#Hitmaker
Daily Mail

Why streaming is still no match for TV: Netflix hit Squid Game comes 10th in list of most-watched shows... behind Strictly, Countryfile and Coronation Street

Streaming giants are failing to beat traditional broadcasters in the UK’s TV ratings charts. Despite their boom in popularity, only five shows from the likes of streaming services feature in the top 100 most-watched TV shows in Britain last month, research revealed yesterday. Strictly Come Dancing, The Great British Bake...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Omicron is 'rapidly becoming the dominant variant in South Africa': Covid cases DOUBLE in a day as test positivity climbs to 16.5% and daily hospital admissions rise by a quarter amid fears of new wave

South Africa's Covid cases double in a day, but hospital admissions remain flat amid fears of an Omicron-driven wave of infections. Data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) shows 8,561 new Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, a jump of 95.8 per cent in a single day and 571.5 per cent in a week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy