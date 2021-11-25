ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern California families face Thanksgiving without electricity

By Elizabeth Faddis
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

F amilies in Southern California may face the possibility of having to celebrate Thanksgiving without power as electrical companies consider shutting the power off due to an increased fire risk.

Two electrical power companies announced this week that they were considering having to shut off power to homes in several areas as temperatures and wind power increased. San Diego Gas and Electric and Southern California Edison warned customers in statements posted to Twitter that customers might have to plan for Public Safety Power Shutoffs as a result of the continued weather conditions.

"We're hoping Mother Nature cooperates," SDG&E said . "In an abundance of caution, we've asked our customers to prepare for potential PSPS."

CALIFORNIA FIRE THAT THREATENED LAKE TAHOE FULLY CONTAINED

"Due to weather conditions, some communities in our service area are under consideration or have been de-energized due to a Public Safety Power Shutoff," SCE said .

Residents in Southern California were advised to expect wind gusts between "60-70 mph" in the "foothills and mountains," as well as humidity levels between "2-8%," the National Weather Service of Los Angeles wrote in a statement .

In response to the weather conditions and increased threat of fire, residents were strongly advised to be ready to evacuate if needed.

As of 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 25, more than 27,000 customers of SCE were left without power as a result of "wind and fire danger in SoCal," said Claire Flores, an assignment editor with CBS Los Angeles . "These numbers will fluctuate through the night."

As of 1:50 a.m., the Southern California area had experienced several wind gusts between 67 mph and 77 mph in the prior six hours, according to the National Weather Service of Los Angeles.

The National Weather Service of Los Angeles has a red flag warning set in place for Southern California from "10am Wed thru 6pm Fri" for the gusty winds.

WashingtonExaminer

