ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Best gift under $50

By BestReviews, Landon Groves
WGNO
WGNO
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11b3Ce_0d6jS9vY00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which gifts under $50 are best?

Sometimes, the best gifts are also budget-friendly. Whether it’s a last-minute present for an out-of-touch relative or a stocking stuffer for a roommate, cheap gifts reaffirm what we love most about gift-giving: that it’s the thought that counts and a thoughtful gift doesn’t have to be expensive.

If you’re scratching your head trying to come up with good affordable gift ideas , look no further. We’ve compiled the following list to help point you in the right direction without breaking your budget.

Do you need a few more budget-friendly gift recommendations this holiday season? Check out these gift guides:

What are the best gifts under $50 to buy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFbra_0d6jS9vY00

Levi’s Reusable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask, 3 Pack

We all have to wear face masks, so why not make them stylish? The folks at Levi’s must have been thinking just that when they designed these cloth masks, a new take on the famous bandana paisley design.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynTal_0d6jS9vY00

Anker Power Bank PowerCore Slim 10000

We’ve all been there: You’re out and about, and your phone dies out of nowhere. Save your friends and family the trouble with this power bank from Anker, one of their slimmest and lightest models yet.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSAPK_0d6jS9vY00

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Spruce up Sunday mornings with everyone’s favorite breakfast treat: waffles. Extra points if they’re mini-sized, made with this compact waffle maker.

Sold by Amazon , Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LrBgG_0d6jS9vY00

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

If you’re more of a sipper than a gulper, you may find that your coffee or tea gets cold too quickly. This can help with that.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQbSB_0d6jS9vY00

Moleskin Notebook

For the scribe in your life who’s always jotting things down or sketching away, a nice Moleskin notebook will sate their appetite for more blank pages.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSOlz_0d6jS9vY00

Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper

If you’re a serious coffee drinker, you know that pour-overs deliver better results than most drip machines. Introduce your friends and family to the pleasures of a well-brewed cup with this dripper from Hario.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fi2GI_0d6jS9vY00

Jenga Classic Edition by Hasbro

Gather your family around the table and take turns trying to keep the structure from tumbling.

Sold by Amazon , Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noqVv_0d6jS9vY00

Malin + Goetz Hand + Body Wash

This lime-scented hand and body wash from Malin + Goetz uses amino acid-based cleansing agents to purify and balance your skin, all while smelling divine.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPKUh_0d6jS9vY00

Food Network Magazine Subscription (12 months)

For the home chef in your life, make their next meal a great one with a year’s subscription to Food Network Magazine. It comes complete with recipes, interviews with famous chefs, and fresh culinary perspectives.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCJMJ_0d6jS9vY00

The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook

For the Instant Pot extraordinaire in your life, this cookbook comes complete with 75 recipes and more than 176 illustrated pages.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35k1dX_0d6jS9vY00

Levi’s Men’s Classic Knit Beanie

A lot of our heat escapes through our heads, so when the cold weather hits, make sure your loved ones are protected with this knit beanie from Levi’s.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10aP01_0d6jS9vY00

Dearfoams Leslie Quilted Microfiber Terry Clog Slipper

For mornings shuffling around the house, you can’t go wrong with a nice pair of slippers. These ones from Dearfoams are made of quilted terry, so they’re extra cozy.

Sold by Kohl’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yeoJ_0d6jS9vY00

Knock Knock Why You’re So Awesome Fill in the Love Book

Let your loved ones know how much they mean to you with this “fill in the love” book from Knock Knock. Just fill out the simple prompts and you’ll have a uniquely personal gift that they can look back on for years to come.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MFjR_0d6jS9vY00

Ambesonne Nautical Crabs Themed Apron

Every good baker or cook should have a quality apron. This one has a fun crab design that looks great whether they’re kneading dough, prepping seafood in the kitchen, or grilling steaks in the backyard.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ymovt_0d6jS9vY00

Pure Enrichment MistAire Studio Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

Humidifiers emit water vapor to increase moisture levels in the air, which can prevent dryness and irritation in many parts of the body. This one is sleek, compact, and has a 10-hour run time, so you can keep it running all night.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDxKf_0d6jS9vY00

AvoSeedo Avocado Tree Growing Kit

Whether or not your loved one has a green thumb, they’ll have a blast growing an avocado tree from seed with this grow kit from AvoSeedo.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQ6JY_0d6jS9vY00

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle

Ever wish you could pause a hike to take a sip of water from a cool stream? Turn that dream into a reality with this LifeStraw water bottle, which filters out bacteria and protozoa to ensure safe, clean drinking water.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2lGe_0d6jS9vY00

Holyton HT02 Mini Drone

If you’ve got a loved one who’s obsessed with gadgets, brighten their day with this mini drone. It’s the perfect toy for the aviator in training or the helicopter pilot wannabe.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qou55_0d6jS9vY00

Yankee Candle Large 2 Wick Christmas Cookie Tumbler Candle

A fresh candle can breathe new life into a home. This one is a Christmas cookie scented, making it perfect for seasonal decoration.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09P5KG_0d6jS9vY00

Contigo Jackson Reusable Water Bottle

We all need water. Make sure your loved ones are getting enough of it by surprising them with this functional yet stylish reusable bottle.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PqJw_0d6jS9vY00

Vanity Planet Scalp Massaging Brush

A scalp massaging shampoo brush uses flexible rubber bristles to cleanse the scalp while giving a soothing mini-massage. This one can be used in or out of the shower to distribute natural hair oils and provide a nice sheen.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Landon Groves writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
goodhousekeeping.com

The 25 Most Popular Christmas Gifts You Can Buy Your Friends and Family in 2021

Everyone has a different holiday gifting strategy. While some people prefer to take the road less traveled with very unique gifts they've never seen before, there's also something to be said for gifting hot-tickets items, perennial favorites and classic gifts that everyone is sure to love. To help you shop this year's biggest trends (like wellness gifts, delicate jewelry, athleisure, squishy toys and work-from-home essentials) and gift with confidence, we've put together a list of the most popular Christmas gifts of 2021 that Good Housekeeping readers and Amazon shoppers are stocking up on.
SHOPPING
SPY

We’ve Got 80+ Awesome Stocking Stuffers for Absolutely Everyone on Your Christmas Shopping List

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and it will be Christmas before you know it. Here at SPY, we love looking for gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and we think that picking out the best stocking stuffers is something of an art form. We’re always on the lookout for fun new stocking stuffer ideas, and we think we’ve found some awesome options for 2021. Oh, the stocking stuffer. A Christmas tradition that is devilishly tough to do right. It’s one thing to get a gift, but an entirely different battle altogether when that gift has to be small enough...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Amazon Go#Water Filters#Design#Bestreviews#Amazon Shop#Anker Power Bank#Bed Bath Beyond Shop
POPSUGAR

19 Genius White Elephant Gifts on Amazon That Will Make You Cry From Laughing

If you've just been invited to a white elephant party and don't know where to even begin finding that clever but hilarious gift, we've got you covered. Whether it's a find that's unconventional yet useful or something that will make them cry from laughing so much, Amazon has a ton of options that are too good to be true. We rounded up the coolest gifts that will truly make a lasting impression. Keep reading to shop these interesting finds.
SHOPPING
WATE

Best Christmas decorations sales happening now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Can I start buying Christmas decorations? Christmas wouldn’t be the same without decorations. They brighten up a home’s exterior and make the interior cozy and festive. If you are in the holiday spirit and can’t wait to start decorating, the good news is that many merchants […]
SHOPPING
The Penny Hoarder

9 Holiday Gifts That Will Be Ridiculously Hard to Find in 2021

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
SHOPPING
WGNO

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Gifts Under $50 for Every Occassion: Birthdays, Secret Santa, White Elephant

There are plenty of things that can stress you out at your job, from annual reviews to major projects. But your Secret Santa or White Elephant exchange at the holiday party shouldn’t be one of them. It can be tough finding a holiday gift for someone you know — and much tougher when you don’t know who the recipient is. White Elephant exchanges require you to find something that everyone will love. Or, maybe you don’t know your Secret Santa co-worker that well. This is where the best gifts under $50 come in. A $50 gift is the sweet spot. It’s...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2021 Are Here! Save Big on Gadgets, Clothing, TVs & Appliances

Table of Contents Best Black Friday Deals On Our Radar Amazon Black Friday Deals Sony X90J 75 Inch TV Gap Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals Home & Kitchen Black Friday Deals at Walmart Wayfair Black Friday Deals Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Best Buy Black Friday Deals J. Crew Black Friday Deals Our Place Black Friday and Cyber Monday are finally here, but this year’s best Cyber Monday deals actually started early. For the past week, savvy shoppers have been filling up their shopping carts, and we’ve already seen some popular products sell out. Seriously, there’s no time to waste! Keep reading to find the best Cyber...
SHOPPING
Forbes

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: The Best Travel Stocking Stuffers Under $50

Stuff travelers’ stockings with gifts that will get them excited about getting back out into the world. Travel can definitely be challenging now so here are 15 ideas that will make their trips easier - and won’t break the bank. The latest – and arguably most important – travel accessory...
TRAVEL
ARTnews

There is Still Time to Get the Best Cyber Monday 2021 Deals on Art Supplies

Today is Cyber Monday, when many US retailers post deep discounts on selected wares, including art and craft supplies. To help you parse the offerings, we’ll be tracking some of the best deals on artists’ tools and studio essentials, from markers to air purifiers, to give as gifts or to keep for yourself. We will be updating this page all today, so check in with us often. A word of advice: Move fast, as many of these products will sell out quickly. For more holiday savings, check out our Black Friday recommendations here, and here. Though some items have sold out,...
SHOPPING
YourCentralValley.com

12 Gabby’s Dollhouse gifts that kids will love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Gabby’s Dollhouse gift is best?  Hey, Gabby! Take us to the dollhouse! Gabby’s Dollhouse is the popular Dreamworks show on Netflix that follows Gabby and her best-stuffed animal friend, Pandy Paws, as they go on adventures. With cute crafts, mini-worlds and adorable kitty characters, this […]
SHOPPING
WGNO

WGNO

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy