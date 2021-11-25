ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

By J. Kim Murphy
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016,...

www.sfgate.com

IndieWire

‘True Story’ Review: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Are Brothers in Predictable Netflix Fable

Netflix’s limited series “True Story” is a departure for star Kevin Hart in his television drama debut, as he wrestles with material that’s darker than his usual schtick. It’s a commendable risk on his part that doesn’t fully exploit its potential to be the thoroughly engrossing episodic with a profound message that it probably thinks it is. While Hart and co-star Wesley Snipes, in their first onscreen matchup, make for a high-octane duo, the script betrays that effort with uninspired writing from series creator, writer, and showrunner Eric Newman (“Narcos: Mexico”) that doesn’t quite make darkness its ally, and leans...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Anthony Anderson to Return for ‘Law & Order’ Revival With Hugh Dancy Joining Cast

Anthony Anderson will be returning to NBC’s “Law & Order” for its much-anticipated Season 21, reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard with a one-season contractual commitment. Hugh Dancy, meanwhile, joins the Dick Wolf franchise revival as an assistant district attorney. Dancy, who will star in the upcoming “Downtown Abbey” movie sequel, is best known for his portrayal of Will Graham in NBC’s “Hannibal.” Dancy also starred in Hulu’s cult drama “The Path” alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. Most recently, Dancy wrapped production on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming “Roar” opposite Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and Issa Rae. He is repped...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Iconic NBC Sitcom Cast Reunited 25 Years After Series Premiere

NBC has churned out a number of compelling sitcoms over the years, many of which have made bonafide stars out of its ensemble cast members. Among them is 3rd Rock From the Sun, the sci-fi comedy that aired from 1996 to 2001. Nearly a quarter of a century after the series first made its debut, it looks like the cast has crossed paths yet again. During the recent Vulture Festival 2021, several cast members of 3rd Rock reunited publicly for the first time, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, French Stewart, Kristen Johnson, Wayne Knight, and John Lithgow. The panel also featured a virtual appearance from Jane Curtin, as well as a pre-recorded message from writer Will Forte. You can check out a few photos from the event below.
TV SERIES
Person
Dan Fogelman
Ken Olin
Ken Olin
Person
Justin Hartley
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Chrissy Metz
TVLine

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin Preview Max's 'Charming' But 'Frustrating' Powers

Max’s got the power — but does he really know how to use it? Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns with a Christmas-themed movie, debuting this Wednesday, Dec. 1 for free on The Roku Channel, and it picks up where the cancelled NBC musical dramedy left off — with Zoey’s beau suddenly able to hear heart songs, as well. But unlike Zoey when she first got her gift, Max is really taking to his newfound ability. “Everything’s kind of coming a little easy to him,” star Skylar Astin previews in the above video interview. “He’s just solving people’s problems with no issue, which actually...
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Netflix shares ominous ‘Ozark’ teaser trailer ahead of final season

"Human beings make decisions, they commit acts, and that makes things happen," Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) says in the one-minute clip, as footage rewinds through past events. "It creates a snowball effect. It causes other people to make decisions. The cycle continues. Snowball keeps rolling. Sometimes, people make decisions, and we gotta act accordingly. Or you can crawl in a hole to die."
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

Netflix Debuts ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3. The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more.
TV & VIDEOS
#Nbc#This Is Us#Tv News#Pearsons#Variety Nbc
cartermatt.com

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? Season 1 fall finale promo

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? If you’re looking for an answer to that question, we’re of course happy to help!. Unfortunately, we can’t say that every bit of news we have is of the pleasant variety. The good news is that there is an episode of the James Wolk series airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. However, the bad news is that this is going to be the fall finale. At the end of this, you’re going to be waiting until early 2022 to see the remainder of this season play out — and possibly the series. While we do think that Ordinary Joe has amassed a solid following as of late, we don’t know if it’s going to be enough for a renewal.
TV SERIES
Variety

Cara Delevingne Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Cast

Cara Delevingne has been cast as a series regular in Season 2 of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” She will play Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery. The mystery comedy series, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, follows three strangers (Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one when a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building. The trio suspects murder and decides to investigate the truth themselves, recording a podcast along the way when they...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

This Is Us Season 6 Trailer Teases a Heartbreaking Conclusion

The final chapter for the Pearsons begins early next year. NBC has dropped the official trailer for the sixth -- and final -- season of This Is Us. “I’m losing my memory. Sometimes I think about what my very last memory will be before the candle goes out,” Rebecca says at the beginning of the emotional clip.
TV SERIES
TV Series
TV Series
Entertainment
Entertainment
TV & Videos
TV & Videos
Twitter
Twitter
Facebook
Facebook
Instagram
Instagram
film-book.com

LA BREA: Season 1, Episode 10: Topanga TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s La Brea: Season 1, Episode 10: Topanga TV show trailer has been released. La Brea stars Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki, Jag Bal, Vanessa Buckley, Chloe De Los Santos, Nicholas Gonzalez, Virginie Laverdure, Karina Logue, Stephen Lopez, Eoin Macken, Ione Skye, and Jack Martin. David Appelbaum wrote the screenplays for...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? The wait for more season 6 details

Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we finally about to get more information on what lies ahead?. Obviously, it goes without saying that we’d love to see a little more of the show sooner rather than later — but alas, that isn’t happening, at least for the next month. We know that there’s another season on the way, but the current plan is for it to premiere in early January. We’ve seen a trailer with a few teases as to what’s coming next, but is that it? Are we going to get a chance to see something more soon?
TV SERIES
Variety

Michael K. Williams’ Docuseries ‘Black Market’ Gets Emotional Season 2 Trailer, Premiere Date

Michael K. Williams had completed much of the second season of his Vice TV docuseries when he died in September. Now, Vice has assigned a premiere date for the return of “Black Market with Michael K. Williams.” The show, featuring some of Williams’ final on-camera work, will premiere its second season on January 10 at 10 p.m. ET. “Black Market” features the actor serving as a bit of a real-world journalist – entering the dangerous world of illicit trade, such as gambling underworld in New York, car thieves in New Jersey and gun runners in the south. In a new...
TV SERIES
Parade

Euphoria Season 2 Is Finally Happening! Here’s What We Know About the Release Date, the Cast and the First Teaser

More than two years after the dark drama’s debut on HBO Max, Euphoria has finally given fans something to be euphoric about: a premiere date for Season 2. While the breakout series was first renewed just a month after its summer 2019 premiere, filming on Season was continually delayed due to COVID-19, leaving viewers with plenty of time to speculate about what’s next for the splashy show.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Pen15’ to End With Season 2 on Hulu

“Pen15,” Hulu’s comedy series created by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, will end with its second season. The remaining episodes of the now final season will debut on the streamer on Dec. 3. A Hulu representative confirmed the news to Variety, stating that Erskine and Konkle “feel the story they wanted to tell has come to an end with the upcoming second half of Season 2.” “Hulu will continue to leave the door open for more ‘Pen15’ in the future and look forward to working with [Erskine and Konkle] again,” the rep continued. The ending of “Pen15” comes as somewhat of a surprise. The series...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Sets February Return for Season 4 — Watch Teaser

At long last, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is ready for her next set. After more than two years, the Prime Video comedy series will be back for Season 4 on Friday, Feb. 18, the streaming service announced Tuesday. For the first time in Mrs. Maisel‘s run, episodes will drop on a weekly basis instead of a binge-release rollout, with two new installments becoming available every Friday for four consecutive weeks. Last we saw Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge — way back in December 2019 — she had lost both her spot on Shy Baldwin’s tour (for speaking too frankly about his sexuality during her...
TV SERIES

