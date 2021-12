In ‘Hawkeye,’ Clint Barton deals with some street-level crimes as he desperately tries to keep his past as Ronin buried. However, Barton’s past as the katana-wielding, the revenge-driven vigilante is finally catching up to him in the form of the Tracksuit Mafia, an organized crime outfit that is out on the hunt for Ronin. However, much about the mob remains shrouded in mystery, including their objective behind obtaining a peculiar watch. So who are the Tracksuit Mafia, and why are they after a seemingly casual wristwatch? Here’s everything we were able to gather on the matter!

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO