Admirals stumble against Griffins

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Dressed in their new third-jersey for the first time, the Admirals dropped a 6-3 decision to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night at Panther Arena. Anthony Richard, Rocco Grimaldi and Marc Del Gaizo lit the lamp for Milwaukee, who was coming off a five-game roadtrip. Despite...

www.fox6now.com

