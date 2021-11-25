‘My Share of Sky,’ ‘The Forgotten History,’ ‘Baghjan,’ ‘Shivamma’ Win Film Bazaar Awards

"We can't be psychotic like you, some of us have lives!" IFC Films has unveiled a trailer for The Novice, an intense rowing thriller marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Lauren Hadaway. She worked on Hollywood movies for years in various sound positions, including ADR editing. The film premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival this year, and won three top prizes: Best Actress, Best Cinematography, and Best Narrative Feature Film. A queer college freshman joins her university's rowing team and soon undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost. "This unapologetic debut from Hadaway, based on her own personal experience as a competitive collegiate rower, heralds a bold new voice in storytelling. If you liked Whiplash, this one's for you." Isabelle Fuhrman stars as Alex, with a cast including Dilone, Amy Forsyth, Jonathan Cherry, Kate Drummond, Charlotte Ubben, Sage Irvine, Chantelle Bishop, Jeni Ross, and Nikki Duval. Oh yes this looks damn good! Very good! I've been looking forward to catching up ever since it won all those Tribeca awards. Bring it on.

