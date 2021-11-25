ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘My Share of Sky,’ ‘The Forgotten History,’ ‘Baghjan,’ ‘Shivamma’ Win Film Bazaar Awards

By Naman Ramachandran
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNepalese project “Ek Mutthi Badal” (My Share of Sky) by Sahara Sharma has won the Rotterdam Lab Award at India’s Film Bazaar virtual co-production market. “Ek Mutthi Badal” producer Abhimanyu Dixit is the emerging South Asian producer chosen to attend the Rotterdam Lab Program at the 2022 edition of the International...

www.sfgate.com

TheConversationAU

His spirit will return to Country. Vale David Dalaithngu, the actor who shaped Australian cinema

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article includes names and images of people who have died. I opened #Blackfulla Twitter to find my feed awash with tributes to the life of David Dalaithngu and a deep shared sadness for his passing. As I scrolled, I witnessed a wave of grief and mourning – but also a commemoration of his life and the absolute joy his performances brought. A member of the Mandjalpingu clan, Dalaithngu was raised on Country in Ramingining Arnhem Land. For many, he was the first Indigenous person we saw on the television or big screen....
First Showing

Isabelle Fuhrman in Award-Winning Rowing Film 'The Novice' Trailer

"We can't be psychotic like you, some of us have lives!" IFC Films has unveiled a trailer for The Novice, an intense rowing thriller marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Lauren Hadaway. She worked on Hollywood movies for years in various sound positions, including ADR editing. The film premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival this year, and won three top prizes: Best Actress, Best Cinematography, and Best Narrative Feature Film. A queer college freshman joins her university's rowing team and soon undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost. "This unapologetic debut from Hadaway, based on her own personal experience as a competitive collegiate rower, heralds a bold new voice in storytelling. If you liked Whiplash, this one's for you." Isabelle Fuhrman stars as Alex, with a cast including Dilone, Amy Forsyth, Jonathan Cherry, Kate Drummond, Charlotte Ubben, Sage Irvine, Chantelle Bishop, Jeni Ross, and Nikki Duval. Oh yes this looks damn good! Very good! I've been looking forward to catching up ever since it won all those Tribeca awards. Bring it on.
worldofreel.com

‘King Richard’ Wins Its Sixth Audience Award at Denver Film Festival

The “King Richard” festival train keeps rolling along. Marcus Reginald Green’s film just won Audience Award number six, this time at the Denver Film Festival. Its other festival audience wins have occurred at Miami, Chicago, Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Chapel Hill. As mentioned last week, Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” has only won...
imdb.com

Film Bazaar highlights post-Covid need for indie funding, distribution support

Speakers on the Knowledge Series panels discussed the precarious position of South Asian independent filmmaking following the pandemic. While India’s economy is recovering, cinemas reopening and the streaming business booming, as the devastating second wave of the pandemic recedes, this year’s edition of Film Bazaar Online (November 20-25) highlighted the precarious position of Indian and South Asian independent cinema in the post-Covid landscape.
Claremore Progress

Reidesel wins film festival

The “Big Crinoline” was recognized in the trick roping world of Will Rogers as the trick where the roper lets out all his rope. The “Big Crinoline Award,” the top film of the 2021 Dog Iron Film Festival features a photo of Will roping a Boston baseball team in 1909.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
Screendaily

Norwegian producer Maria Ekerhovd wins European Film Awards co-production prize

Norwegian producer Maria Ekerhovd of Mer Film is to receive this year’s Eurimages Co-production Award at the European Film Awards. The award is to be presented at the scaled-back ceremony on December 11. Attendees for the 2021 European Film Awards will now be limited to just nominees due to rising Covid cases in Germany.
pophorror.com

Award Winning Short Film THE CAT (2021) Premiering December 1 On YouTube

The multi-award-winning short film THE CAT (2021) from Mary Apick (Cries Of The Unborn) will make its world premiere on YouTube on December 1, 2021. The film has been cleaning up on the festival circuit, earning multiple “Best Short” awards. Check out the trailer below, then read on for the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ Wins Stockholm Film Festival Audience Award

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, one of the top contenders in this season’s Oscar race, has won the audience award at the Stockholm International Film Festival. The drama, a coming-of-age tale amid the political upheaval in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, was picked by festival visitors at the 2021 Stockholm Festival, which wrapped on Sunday. Belfast beat out Nordic favorite The Worst Person in the World, a romantic drama from Norwegian director Joachim Trier which was a prize winner in Cannes and is Norway’s official contender for the 2022 best international feature Oscar. Other awards favorites in the running in Stockholm included Pablo...
arcamax.com

BTS made history with this big win at the American Music Awards

The 2021 American Music Awards went smooth like butter for the superstars of BTS, who landed three prizes and delivered not one, but two show-stopping performances. The South Korean boy band made AMAs history Sunday as the first Asian group to win the top award of the night: artist of the year. The "Butter" hit-makers also took home the honors for pop group and pop song for a total of nine AMAs.
climber.co.uk

Kendal Mountain Film Award Winners

The winners of the 2021 Danner and Rab Kendal Mountain Film Festival Awards were last night revealed before a live audience who, following last year’s online-only event (due to the pandemic), returned in person in their thousands to the Lake District town of Kendal for the 41st edition of the UK’s largest annual gathering of the outdoor community.
horrornews.net

Vortex: The Dawn of Sovereignty wins 5 awards at Cannes World Film Festival

Vortex: The Dawn of Sovereignty wins 5 awards at Cannes World Film Festival – Best Mystic/Spiritual Movie – Best Sci Fi Movie – Best Realtor of the Future – Best Director of a First Long Film – Best Sound Band. Now available from Bayview Entertainment. Synopsis:. It’s 2047. Every human...
epicstream.com

Youn Yuh-Jung Receives Standing Ovation At 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards After Oscars Win

Youn Yuh-Jung previously scored the highest national cultural medal after scoring Oscar for Minar. Youn Yuh-Jung took the South Korean flag on the international scene and garnered several recognitions from different organizations. Throughout her five decades of career, Youn Yuh-Jung has already wowed several award-giving bodies across the Globe. Most...
Variety

Cairo Film Festival Shorts Program Sees Surge in Submissions

A record 5,100 short films were submitted to the Cairo Film Festival’s short film competition this year, thanks to a new collaboration with FilmFreeWay. Around 1,200 shorts are sent in more usually for the region’s only A-list festival. The section comes with the added bonus of the winning film being submitted to the Oscars’ long list. “We expanded the team to nine people, including volunteers, so we could properly assess each one,” Marouan Omara, the director of the Short Film Competition, tells Variety. More than 3,800 shorts were submitted via the FilmFreeWay platform alone. This year, 22 films are vying for the Youssef...
Daily Orange

SU graduate’s award-winning film ‘Thine Own Self’ explores gender binaries

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Colorful, fairy-like animated clay figures fly across a digitized backdrop of desaturated budding tree branches. Then, two blue-gloved hands rip through the story’s backdrop. They capture the colorful clay fairies and separate and refigure the figures into pink and blue structured boxes.
Variety

Asian Academy Creative Awards Return to Virtual Studio

The Asian Academy Creative Awards will return to a pioneering virtual studio later this week as the twin prize ceremonies remain virtual for a second year, due to ongoing COVID concerns and complex travel regulations in the region. “It was fantastic that ceremonies like the International Emmy’s could be a physical event, but our part of the world isn’t quite there yet” said AAA president, Michael McKay, from Singapore. “It remains a different situation in Asia right now.” The Grand Awards will present 20 categories of prize on Thursday (Dec. 2, 2021) and a further 18 at the Gala Awards on Friday....
Variety

Amazon Prime Video Streams Maradona Doc ‘The Death of God,’ as Rocket Releasing Buys Russian Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Maradona documentary “The Death of God” (“La Muerte de Dios”) is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Latin America, making it the perfect companion piece to the BTF Media series “Maradona: Blessed Dream,” which bowed Oct. 29 across 240 countries on the streaming giant. “The Death of God” turns on the Argentine soccer icon Diego A. Maradona through the anniversary of his death. The film is directed by Ivan Kasanzew and produced by Miami-based Two Flamingos in the U.S. and sold internationally by FilmSharks. “We’re delighted to be working again with one of the best streaming companies in the world,” said...
Variety

Omnibus Film ‘Becoming’ Brings Saudi Female Voices to Cairo Film Festival

Opening this year’s Horizons of Arab Cinema section at the Cairo Film Festival, the omnibus film “Becoming” shows just how far the Saudi filmmaking community has come in supporting female filmmakers. Playing in an Out-of-Competition slot, directors Sara Mesfer, Fatima Al Banawi, Jawaher Alamri, Hind Al Fahhad and Noor Alameer collaborated to create this 70-minute fiction film, which seeks to amplify female filmmaking visions from the region. The filmmakers looked to “explore the human depth, under the pressure of suffering, secrets, anxiety and fear,” according to the official synopsis. “The only theme that really united us here was womanhood,” Mesfer tells Variety. “Becoming” was...
NewsTimes

Peter Kerekes’ ‘107 Mothers’ Wins the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films at Cairo Film Festival

Slovak filmmaker Peter Kerekes’ “107 Mothers,” which premiered in Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section and was selected as the Slovak entry for the Best International Feature Film category of the 94th Academy Awards, has won the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films. The award was presented on Wednesday at the Cairo Film Festival, which runs as a physical event until Sunday.
